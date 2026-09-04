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LATEST

ALERT

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest,
southeast, southern, and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

&&

Livingstone cleared to play against UTEP

OU football spring game

Redshirt junior defensive back Casen Calmus, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Parker Livingstone and redshirt junior wide receiver Eli Merck after the spring game on April 18, 2026.

 Zsophia Towson/OU Daily

OU junior receiver Parker Livingstone was cleared to play Saturday according to On3’s Pete Nakos. 

(21) Pete Nakos on X: "As @On3 reported earlier today, Oklahoma WR Parker Livingstone has been cleared to play tonight against UTEP. The former Texas transfer missed practice time due to a concussion. Injury Report: https://t.co/soYFY1E2S6 https://t.co/oOIhmQTp4w" / X 

Livingstone, who transferred from Texas in the spring, suffered a concussion in fall camp and has missed practice time. He caught 29 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

The third year wideout will make his Sooner debut tonight against UTEP at 7 p.m.

 

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