Livingstone cleared to play against UTEP

OU junior receiver Parker Livingstone was cleared to play Saturday according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
(21) Pete Nakos on X: "As @On3 reported earlier today, Oklahoma WR Parker Livingstone has been cleared to play tonight against UTEP. The former Texas transfer missed practice time due to a concussion. Injury Report: https://t.co/soYFY1E2S6 https://t.co/oOIhmQTp4w" / X
Livingstone, who transferred from Texas in the spring, suffered a concussion in fall camp and has missed practice time. He caught 29 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.
The third year wideout will make his Sooner debut tonight against UTEP at 7 p.m.