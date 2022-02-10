 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners forward Tanner Groves named Senior CLASS Award finalist

Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves was named a Senior CLASS Award finalist on Thursday.

The Spokane, Washington, native is one of 10 finalists for the award, which honors student-athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. Former Iowa standout Luka Garza took home the award for the 2020-21 season.

Groves is looking to become the first OU men’s basketball player to ever win the award. Former Sooners legend and assistant coach Courtney Paris won the women’s basketball Senior CLASS Award in 2008-09.

An Eastern Washington transfer, Groves has started all 23 games for the Sooners this season and is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Before transferring to Oklahoma, he was named the 2021 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year.

Groves and the Sooners are back in action against No. 8 Kansas at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence on CBS.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

