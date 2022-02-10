'I got the lucky roll': Umoja Gibson's 30-point outburst in upset of Texas Tech changes OU basketball's trajectory

Umoja Gibson let a 3-point attempt fly despite a Texas Tech defender’s hand in his face.
Undeterred by the contest, the senior’s 3-point attempt hit nothing but net. Gibson turned toward the Oklahoma bench to hold up “30” with his fingers — referencing his OU career high in points — as he shuffled back on defense to the roar of the crowd responding to his dagger with 1:30 left in Wednesday’s game in Norman.
Gibson, who fell just shy of his career-high of 32 points with North Texas in 2018, added five rebounds and a steal to his 30 points, powering Oklahoma (14-7, 4-7 Big 12) to a 70-55 upset victory over No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4).
Prior to their Gibson-led upending of the Red Raiders, the Sooners’ 64-55 loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 5 served as rock bottom and a wake-up call. Gibson, who averages 12.8 points per game, didn’t make a shot in the loss.
Gibson stuck to his habits after the game, immediately getting back to the gym to get up shots, specifically working on a shot-fake, sidestep 3-pointer that he utilized often against the Red Raiders. Oklahoma had lost seven of its last eight matchups entering its contest against Texas Tech, and needed a win. Gibson delivered.
“I saw something different in him this week,” senior guard Jordan Goldwire said. “He was more vocal this week. He was just emphasizing how much we need this game and I saw how much, not just him, but our entire team wanted to win this game."
Gibson was forced to play out of position for much of the game due to freshman guard Bijan Cortes being in the five-day concussion protocol. Freshman guard Alston Mason played four first-half minutes in Cortes’ stead, but turned the ball over twice and was given the hook in favor of Gibson.
Gibson was also faced with competing against Texas Tech’s backcourt of Davion Warren, Kevin McCullar, Adonis Arms and Terrence Shannon, who all stand at either 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-5 compared to Gibson’s 6-foot-1 frame. Moser said earlier this week he wanted to see Gibson’s defense improve, and was more than pleased with his effort.
“He took it to heart,” head coach Porter Moser said. “I thought Mo’s defense was really good tonight… He played 36 minutes, he had to play some point guard, he had to guard bigger guys.”
Without Cortes, and with Goldwire and senior forward Tanner Groves in early foul trouble, Gibson elevated every facet of his game against the Red Raiders.
With 16:35 to play in the second half, Gibson snagged a pass from Chargois and hit a three that hung on the front of the rim for a moment before it fell through the net, giving Oklahoma a lead it did not relinquish. Gibson wouldn’t miss another 3-point shot for the rest of the game.
“It was crazy,” Gibson said. “I haven’t been getting those lucky rolls, and obviously I got the lucky roll. I was happy for myself. I finally got the lucky bounce, the shooters’ touch. To see that one go in gave me a confidence boost and kept my rhythm going.
“It just feels good, man. Through these tough last seven, eight games, we’ve just stayed positive with each other, having team meetings with each other, trying to find the notch that we need to get over that hump. Today we did it against a top-10 team in the country.”
Gibson credited his teammates, who assisted on seven of his eight made triples for their passing. Goldwire and senior forward Ethan Chargois each assisted on a pair of 3-pointers and Mason, junior forward Jacob Groves and senior guard Elijah Harkless each had an assist to Gibson.
Moser noted the importance of the ball movement against a defensive unit that holds its opponents to 60.5 points and 10.9 assists per game on average.
In addition to the Sooners’ passing, their defense and rebounding was sterling against the Red Raiders. OU outrebounded Texas Tech 34-26, and saw its starting guards collect a dozen of those rebounds.
Led by Gibson and Goldwire, Oklahoma had its stingiest 3-point defensive performance since Dec. 31, 2014, when it held George Mason to 0-14 shooting from 3-point range.
Texas Tech, which averages 31.3 percent shooting from 3-point distance, was held to a miserly 2-for-17 from beyond the arc, marking its worst performance since it went 1-for-11 from 3-point range against Incarnate Word on Nov. 30, 2016.
“We defended and rebounded for 40 minutes,” Moser said. “That's been a key and was really good. (Gibson) was a two-way player tonight.”
Beyond Gibson, junior forward Jalen Hill, Harkless and Goldwire all filled key roles for the Sooners. Hill scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and delivered a momentum-altering block with 11:45 remaining in the second half. Harkless finished with 13 points and two steals, and Goldwire put up 10 points with four assists and rebounds.
“What I kept on saying is ‘Just gotta stay positive,’” Moser said. “ Going in, it's literally the most elite schedule night in and night out playing in the Big 12, and then we had Auburn. So we're playing elite teams, we just stay with it. Every game is an opportunity. So you know what this one in the bank and go go get another one, but we needed that.
“We needed it. We needed a signature win at this time, losing a handful in a row. I think Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country, really do. This gave our guys confidence that we can play 40 minutes and win. And I thought we had our best game of playing 40 minutes in a long time.”
With Moser’s first top-10 win in Norman secured, OU is presented with an opportunity to earn another marquee win when it takes on No. 8 Kansas (19-3, 8-2) at noon on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence on CBS. The matchup with the Jayhawks is a key part of Oklahoma’s second brutal stretch of Big 12 play, with three ranked opponents in its next four matchups, including rival No. 20 Texas.
On Wednesday, Gibson saved the Sooners’ season against the Red Raiders, and Oklahoma may need him to do so again in the near future with Cortes’ timetable for return from injury remaining unclear.
“We look at it as another game,” Gibson said. “We look at it as another opportunity to prove ourselves and show the country who we are as Oklahoma and we did that tonight…We gotta praise ourselves, put this in the bag and get on to the next one.”
