OU football: Former Sooners lineman JaMarkus McFarland hired as TCU's defensive line coach

  • Updated
Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman JaMarkus McFarland was hired as Texas Christian's defensive line coach, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.

McFarland, 31, was named Louisiana Tech's defensive line coach on Dec. 10, however, he left before assisting in his first game with the Bulldogs. McFarland also served as Stephen F. Austin's defensive tackles coach from 2019-21 after working as a graduate assistant at OU from 2016-19.

McFarland garnered 81 total tackles with 17 sacks during his career with the Sooners. He was also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and graduated from Oklahoma with a 4.0 grade-point average.

Following his collegiate playing career, McFarland was signed by the San Diego Chargers in 2013 after going undrafted, but didn't appear in a game. 

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered men's basketball, softball and soccer.

