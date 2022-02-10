OU football: Former Sooners lineman JaMarkus McFarland hired as TCU's defensive line coach

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman JaMarkus McFarland was hired as Texas Christian's defensive line coach, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.
God is Real! 🦍😤 pic.twitter.com/9le6YajzAL— JaMarkus McFarland🦍😤 (@_CoachJmac) February 10, 2022
McFarland, 31, was named Louisiana Tech's defensive line coach on Dec. 10, however, he left before assisting in his first game with the Bulldogs. McFarland also served as Stephen F. Austin's defensive tackles coach from 2019-21 after working as a graduate assistant at OU from 2016-19.
McFarland garnered 81 total tackles with 17 sacks during his career with the Sooners. He was also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and graduated from Oklahoma with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Following his collegiate playing career, McFarland was signed by the San Diego Chargers in 2013 after going undrafted, but didn't appear in a game.
