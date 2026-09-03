Committee to not move forward with Ward 5 deannexation discussions

The Norman City Council Business and Community Affairs Committee decided to end discussions of a potential deannexation of property east of 60th Avenue, which includes most of Ward 5, during its meeting Thursday afternoon.
The issue was raised by committee chair and Ward 8 Councilmember Scott Dixon. Dixon expressed during the meeting that he doesn’t have “ulterior motives” behind the discussion.
“It's been in the public sphere for over a decade,” Dixon said. “It's not an original idea that I've had. I just, I don't mind having difficult conversations.”
Had the city moved to deannex areas east of 60th Avenue, Norman would have saved an estimated $5,487,500 annually. While the region generates approximately $1,186,600 in tax revenue per year, roughly $6,674,100 is spent on city services during that same time period. These expenses include:
• $3.5 million for fire and EMS services
• $1.9 million for police services
• $774,100 for public works and street maintenance
• $250,000 for sanitation services
• $250,000 for Park and Recreation operations
This estimate excludes several administrative costs, including city planning and legal affairs expenses.
Cleveland County would have been responsible for these services had the area been deannexed, according to a presentation by City Attorney Rick Knighton.
The proposal met strong opposition from other council members, who expressed concern about the city’s ability to unilaterally deannex large swaths of land with a simple 5-4 vote.
“It does sound like we have a way to screw up a lot of people's lives with the 5-4 majority vote,” Ward 6 Councilmember Kyle Steele said. “I think this is another prime example as to why we should be a 6-3 council so that we can't cause so much damage with a simple majority of 5-4.”
Ward 5 Councilmember Trey Kirby, who represents the area that would have been deannexed, argued that residents should play a role in any deannexation decision.
“Shouldn’t it be going to a vote of the people and not be left in our hands?” Kirby asked. “ ... If the people wanted, they would do an initiative petition. We have petitions for that purpose.”
Under Oklahoma state law, residents can initiate deannexation by submitting a petition with the required number of signatures to the city clerk. While the city must verify the signatures, council approval is not required.
Ward 7 Councilmember Kimberly Blodgett expressed her support for Ward 5 residents.
“I’ve always spoke up for Ward 5 and they are firmly against this; My phone’s been blowing up as I’m sure all of y’all’s have,” Blodgett said. “This should not go any further than this meeting.”
Kirby asked the city clerk if they could set up a meeting to discuss ways to make deannexing Norman land a more difficult process.
“I’m sure I can work with the city manager and we can agendize that discussion at a later meeting,” City Clerk Jamie Meyer said.
This story was edited by Audrey McClour.