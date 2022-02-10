'It is truly inspiring to hear their stories': OU hosts annual 'This I Believe' essay reading event

The Office of First-Year Learning and Engagement hosted an essay-reading event on Tuesday, Feb. 8, which featured students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
Called “This I Believe,” the event was composed of the readings of essays written in response to the best-selling essay collection “This I Believe,” composed by Jay Allison and Dan Gediman. Students enrolled in the First-Year Foundations course, formerly Gateway to College Learning, read this collection as a common read as a part of this course’s curriculum. Lori Stevens, director of First-Year Learning and Engagement, said common read programs are frequently a part of first-year seminar courses.
Stevens said the essays challenge readers to think critically.
“‘This I Believe’ is filled with excerpts of personal testimonies, beliefs and philosophies of each writer and is a moving piece that really challenges the reader to think critically about their own stories and how these stories have shaped what they believe and value in their lives,” Stevens said.
The “This I Believe” event has been a yearly occurrence since 2017. Initially created in partnership with OU's Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing Students, the essays are written in response to both the collection and one of the nine virtues promoted by the institute.
To read more about these virtues, like perseverance and honesty, visit the virtue website.
This year, four students and five speakers composed of faculty, staff, alumni and community members were selected to present their essays. Stevens said First-Year Foundations instructors nominate essays for review by a committee who selects the essays to be shared each year. To read more about those selected, visit the event’s website.
Stevens said she hopes participants in the event feel empowered by having the opportunity to use their voices.
“There is a lot to be learned from selecting part of your story and sharing your unique experiences with others,” Stevens said. “We hope the participants understand the virtues more deeply and find the reflection helpful in evaluating the virtues they want to be showcased in their lives and explore intentional ways to live into those virtues more fully.”
She also said she hopes audience members enjoy hearing the essays.
“We hope those in attendance walk away from the event having had an opportunity to engage in perspective taking, given thought to their own guiding values and connected with the stories shared by our speakers,” Stevens said. “We hope they are inspired to build lives that serve their guiding values and to learn more about others in the OU community and how their experiences have shaped their values and perspectives to better understand each other.”
“This I Believe” is a yearly event. To find more information on this year’s or past years’ events, visit the event’s website.
Stevens said hearing the essays read is enlightening.
“I am always blown away by the lives our OU community members are leading, the contributions they are making to the world, the experiences they have had and hardships they have overcome,” Stevens said. “It is truly inspiring to hear their stories.”
