OU basketball: Sooners No. 9 overall seed in latest NCAA Tournament selection committee Top 16

The NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its newest Top 16 seeds for the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, putting Oklahoma (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) at the No. 9 overall seed.
❗️NEW TOP 16 UNVEILED ❗️If the tournament started TODAY... these are the top 16 teams in #MarchMadness.#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/bwX0K4KkcZ— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) February 11, 2022
That would make the Sooners a No. 3 seed if the tournament began now, meaning their first round game would be hosted in Norman. OU is the second-highest seeded team in the Big 12 behind Iowa State at No. 7.
The Sooners are 4-2 against ranked teams this season, including two top-10 wins against Texas and Baylor. Both were ranked No. 9 when OU played them. Oklahoma is currently tied for first place in the Big 12 with Iowa State, though the Cyclones hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sooners.
Next, OU will play No. 16 Texas (15-6, 5-5) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Austin on the Longhorn Network. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 65-63 in Norman earlier this season.
