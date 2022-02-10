 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners No. 9 overall seed in latest NCAA Tournament selection committee Top 16

Taylor Robertson

Senior guard Taylor Robertson makes a pass during the game against TCU on Jan. 15.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

The NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its newest Top 16 seeds for the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, putting Oklahoma (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) at the No. 9 overall seed.

That would make the Sooners a No. 3 seed if the tournament began now, meaning their first round game would be hosted in Norman. OU is the second-highest seeded team in the Big 12 behind Iowa State at No. 7.

The Sooners are 4-2 against ranked teams this season, including two top-10 wins against Texas and Baylor. Both were ranked No. 9 when OU played them. Oklahoma is currently tied for first place in the Big 12 with Iowa State, though the Cyclones hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sooners. 

Next, OU will play No. 16 Texas (15-6, 5-5) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Austin on the Longhorn Network. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 65-63 in Norman earlier this season. 

