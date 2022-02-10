OU basketball: 5 things to know ahead of No. 12 Sooners at No. 16 Texas

No. 12 Oklahoma (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) will take its four-game win streak into Austin to face No. 16 Texas (15-6, 5-5) at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Sooners were victorious in their last matchup against the Longhorns, winning 65-63 in Norman.
OU is coming off a dramatic 78-77 win against then-No. 9 Baylor in Waco and a 101-99 double-overtime victory against West Virginia at home last week. The wins helped elevate the Sooners to a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, their highest ranking since 2016.
Head coach Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners are in first place in the Big 12, tied with Iowa State. Two senior standouts, guard Taylor Robertson and forward Madi Williams, were named finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale and Cheryl Miller awards earlier this week.
Here are five things to know before OU’s rematch with Texas:
Round two against rival Longhorns
On Jan. 29, the Sooners and Longhorns battled in a thrilling contest, which ended with a game-winning basket by junior forward Liz Scott.
𝐋𝐈𝐙. 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐓𝐓.OU leads #9 Texas and needs ONE. MORE. STOP❗#18 OU 65, #9 UT 63 | 03.6 4Q#Sooners x @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/XfJ1lvvUSQ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 29, 2022
Although OU earned a win that night, Baranczyk believes her team could’ve played better. She outlined exactly what the Sooners should improve on before they enter enemy territory.
“We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds that they were able to put back and convert,” Baranczyk said Wednesday. “That’s something we’ve got to be able to focus on. We also have to take care of the basketball. That’s not just against Texas, that’s just in general.”
OU committed 27 turnovers and gave up 11 offensive rebounds in its last matchup against Texas. The Longhorns scored 24 points off turnovers and 14 off offensive rebounds, making up 60 percent of their point total in the game.
Big 12 title push continues
The last time OU won a Big 12 regular season championship was 2009. After a 13-year drought, the chances of ending that streak are growing by the day. Despite Iowa State’s head-to-head tiebreaker in the Big 12 standings, OU has a chance to claim a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a few more wins.
Baranczyk won three Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles at Drake from 2017-2019. All four of OU’s Big 12 regular season championships came under Sherri Coale in 2001, 2002, 2006 and 2009.
“The Big 12 to me… is an incredible league,” Baranczyk said about the challenges of winning the Big 12. “We’ve had six teams that had votes in the Top 25 this year. Anybody can win any game. This league is incredible from top to bottom.”
Sooners winning with versatility
In its past three games, OU has found different ways to win.
Against Texas, the Sooners leaned on defense, holding the Longhorns to 33 percent shooting. Against Baylor, they relied on their inside presence with 38 points in the paint. Against West Virginia, they shot a higher percentage from 3-point range than 2-point.
The Sooners have also found ways to rally. OU’s past three wins have all come on last-second, go-ahead baskets, with Williams making the latest against West Virginia.
This @madi_wms game-winning shot is a thing of beauty 😍#Sooners x @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/mqV7JxZud9— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 6, 2022
“Learning how to win is not an easy thing to do,” Baranczyk said. “Whether we’re on the road, in a tournament, or at home, we have to find a way to win. I love how we try to figure it out.
“Look at the way we've been able to manage the end of games. It's not always pretty, it's not always great, but they know what to do and they're willing to do it. They're willing to make a pass. They're willing to get a stop. They're willing to do whatever it takes. I think it has really benefited us in terms of finding different ways.”
In five games, the Sooners have been down one score in the final minute. OU has won all five of those games, which includes their previous defeat of Texas.
Washington embraces reserve role
Freshman guard Kelbie Washington started her first 16 games at OU before missing three due to health and safety protocols. Sophomore guard Neveah Tot took her place in the starting lineup and has remained despite Washington’s return.
Since returning against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26, the Norman native has averaged 10.3 points, four assists, 2.5 rebounds and three steals in her last four games. She averaged 22.8 minutes in those games, shooting 55 percent from the field.
Baranczyk knows Washington can bring energy to the starting lineup or bench, and seems content using her for the latter.
“Kelbie’s incredible,” Baranczyk said. “I love her emotion. I love her competitiveness. I think we feed off of that. I love that she continues to focus on responding when things go well or don't go well. I am so proud of her resilience. I'm so proud of the way that she continues to compete on a daily basis. Her best basketball is ahead of her.”
Washington doesn’t seem too concerned, moreso happy to be back on the court.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Washington said. “I missed a couple of games, but I’m just happy to be back.”
Gabby Gregory’s progress
Though she was an important starter for OU last year, guard Gabby Gregory’s junior season hasn’t been kind to her. An undisclosed injury followed by an extended absence due to health and safety protocols forced Gregory to miss 14 of OU’s first 15 games.
Since her return, her reintroduction into OU’s rotation has been slow and steady. Gregory scored her first points of the season against Kansas State on Jan. 23 and hit her first 3-pointer on Feb. 2 against Baylor.
𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗬 = 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞‼️@_gabbygregory with the 3️⃣ and we are tied in Waco!#18 OU 36, #9 BU 36 | 0:36 2Q#Sooners x https://t.co/AvMugiJxSg pic.twitter.com/0DmZ4NEajz— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 3, 2022
Gregory was subbed in with 6:37 left in the second quarter against WVU, the earliest she had come into a game this season. Baranczyk admits there’s still work to be done, but Gregory is slowly becoming more acclimated with her new coach. . Gregory has played 53 minutes in seven games this season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds.
“We think the world of Gabby,” Baranczyk said. “It's fun to be able to see her really start to get back in. She’s getting there.
“I love her fearlessness. We want her to continue to shoot it, especially from the outside. She's a credible shooter. She's only going to continue to get better. There's no question that we want her… to get in there and shine.”
