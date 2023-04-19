Norman Music Festival 2023 Guide

Norman Music Festival is just around the corner, and this page features everything there is to know about the weekend. Check back throughout the upcoming days as this page evolves with content from the three days of the event.

Information on individual headliners performing on each day can be found below, including their music genre, most recent release and the time and location of their performance during the festival. Along with this information, profiles on each headliner are linked below.

Day 1 – Thursday April 27

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Genre: alternative/indie

Latest release: "The Land, The Water, The Sky"

Country Cannabis Alley Stage: 10:00 p.m.

Chelsea Days

Genre: alternative/indie/rock

Latest release: "Eyes on You"

Country Cannabis Alley Stage: 9:00 p.m.

Finite Galaxy

Genre: hip-hop

Latest release: "You Are The One"

Country Cannabis Alley Stage: 8:00 p.m.

Mad Honey

Genre: indie/noisepop/shoegaze

Latest release: "Odds B/W Euphoria"

Country Cannabis Alley Stage: 7:00 p.m.

Olivia Komahcheet

Genre: neo soul/indie-electronic

Latest release: "MEEKU"

Country Cannabis Alley Stage: 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Norman Music Festival website, or download the Norman Music Festival app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store