All-female band stepmom to bring immersive, high-energy show to Norman Music Festival

Ready to bring their unique sound of orchestral dream punk to Norman, all-female band stepmom prepares for their second year at Norman Music Festival.
Led by Lindsey Cox, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist, stepmom stepped into the local music scene in 2019. The band combines different genres and styles to create their unique sound, inspired by their shared love for angsty, punk rock and classical music.
“I’ll hear melodies in my head throughout the day, and anytime a melody hits me, I just record it on my phone,” Cox said. “I typically present it to the band, and they help me kind of fill in the gaps and take it in the direction that it needs to go.”
Known for their high-energy shows, powerful vocals and lyrics that speak on feminine power and social justice, the band always strives to make their shows as immersive as possible.
“Any time we are given a big stage to perform on, we like to go big,” Cox said. “So we’ll have to backup dancers and stage props, and we just like to make a big spectacle.”
With their performances being focused on their audience, stepmom has been able to develop a large fan base.
“I like that the age range is so diverse,” Cox said. “We have fans that are three years old, and we have fans that are 60 years old. I just feel like our music can speak to a wide variety of people.”
Her love for bringing together diverse groups of people is one of the reasons that Cox has such a passion for Norman Music Festival.
“It feels like a coming together of the music community and the music lover community,” Cox said. “And it just kind of feels like a big celebration of local musicians. Everyone is really supportive and goes to see each other’s sets.”
To Cox, the Norman Music Festival is more than just a performance. Listening to other artists is one of the biggest ways that Cox stays inspired throughout her writing and producing process.
“I’m inspired by other artists, honestly,” Cox said. “Any time I go to a concert or see an art piece or go to an art museum, I get inspired to create.”
Before the band got together in 2019, inspiration struck Cox when she recognized the lack of female representation in the Oklahoma City music scene.
“I wanted to start my own project, and I knew I wanted it to be all-female,” Cox said. “Because there weren't really any in Oklahoma City at the time. And I just thought it was really powerful to have all women on stage.”
Despite the success that the band has had in the past few years, there have been a few challenges along the way.
“It’s a very male-dominated industry, and so sometimes we don’t get taken seriously at venues,” Cox said. “That’s not every venue, but sometimes, on the road, they just don’t think we know what we’re doing when we do.”
Despite their challenges, stepmom has found success within the Oklahoma music scene and beyond. As they gear up for Norman Music Festival, the band plans to release a new song before they hit the stage on Friday, April 28, at the Country Cannabis Alley Stage.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.