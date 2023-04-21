Sisteria hopes to be 'unifying force,' bring unique experience to Norman Music Festival

Norman-based band Sisteria formed in 2019 after singer-songwriter Katie Williams and drummer and producer Steve Boaz began “cherry-picking” different players for their first studio album.
Williams said she approached Boaz about creating the album, “Dark Matter.”
“He and I were very much on the same page just as far as our interests at the time and what we needed to express — rock 'n' roll, basically,” Williams said. “So we began creating this record together, and through the process of bringing in people to record on the record, we assembled the band that we have now.”
Richie Tarver on guitar, Nathan Lofties on guitar and backing vocals, Matthew Jewell on bass and Matt Knudson on keyboard complete the band.
Williams said her inspirations are drawn from artists like Black Mountain and All Them Witches as well as the unique sound that only happens when the six of them play together. Williams also said Sisteria does not fit neatly into a genre.
“The closest would probably be psych rock,” Williams said. “I come from a folk singer-songwriter background and a lot of these guys have very diverse backgrounds as well, but the music that we're writing now is much heavier, much louder than anything I was doing before. … I think it's just this weird combination of genres, so psych rock and folk doom would probably be the closest. I tell people it's like Florence + the Machine meets Black Sabbath. It's kind of its own experience.”
Williams said, with the diverse setlist the band will be performing at Norman Music Festival, there will be something for everyone.
“There's a real unifying force with music in general, but I think that there's a lot of powerful messages in this music in particular,” Williams said. “And I've noticed that it's a bit of an invitation to people to just relax and have a good time and be themselves, if only for the next hour that we have together. And that's a really powerful thing for me to experience even if I’m on stage.”
After performing at the festival many times before, preparation for the band is now fun and not as nerve-wracking as it once was.
“It’s pure bliss,” Williams said. “I feel like the most authentic version of myself when I'm up there, and the thing I like the most about it is the connection that I feel with my band and also the audience.”
Williams said Sisteria is excited for the festival because the band loves supporting and putting on a good show for their community.
"I think every show energetically is different,” Williams said. “I never know what to expect, and that's the exciting part. It's just it's own experience and I’m getting better at figuring it out, not trying to fabricate anything and just letting the show be whatever kind of show it needs to be and the audience dictates a lot of that.”
Williams said she hopes her music will give her audience the courage and freedom to be themselves.
“We're just all-inclusive, and we're here to have a good time,” Williams said. “We hope that you enjoy the music and come have a good time with us. Rock 'n' roll is not meant to be serious. … It really is just a giant pass to feel that freedom for a while.”
Sisteria will play at 8:40 p.m. Friday, April 28 on the Country Cannabis Alley Stage.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
