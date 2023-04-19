Oklahoma City-based bilingual hip-hop duo, ‘Finite Galaxy,’ to perform at Norman Music Festival

Finite Galaxy is a bilingual hip-hop duo based in Oklahoma City, set to take the stage at Norman Music Festival on Thursday, April 27. The duo share an unlikely deep connection through music, and in making music together, hope to inspire others.
Finite Galaxy is composed of Sun Deep, who is from India and raps in Hindi, and eiDreveni, who is from Indiana and raps in English. Sun Deep moved to the U.S. in 2006, and has a day job as a geophysicist. Sun Deep and eiDreveni met at a studio, and eiDreveni started rapping over beats Sun Deep had made. When eiDreveni learned that Sun Deep also rapped, they continued working on music together and Finite Galaxy was born.
“One day Sun Deep said, ‘Actually, I rap too, I just rap in Hindi,’” eiDreveni said. “So I was immediately interested in that, l was like man, I need to hear that. Immediately, we started to work on something and it kind of just took off from there. It kind of took on a life of its own. We ended up having a whole album in a few months.”
The duo said they have a rare connection through writing music, where they write about very similar things over the same beat without ever discussing it beforehand. The duo also said their music-making process is a lot of back-and-forth, drawing inspiration from each other.
“It’s kind of interesting, because we'll go separate ways after we decide on which tracks to work on,” Sun Deep said. “Most of the time, we won't even discuss what we're talking about, but we somehow almost write about the same thing, in two different languages. The first time it happened, I was like 'Oh, it's a fluke.' The second time it happened it was like 'Woah, I think we're thinking the same thing.' … Most of the time it's very organic. We meet up, we both feel a beat and then we just start writing.”
Though Sun Deep was unsure about rapping in Hindi at first, worried that listeners may not understand, he has seen a great response to Finite Galaxy’s music. This encourages him to continue making music, which he hopes inspires others and helps them through dark or hard times.
“When I first started rapping, I was a little bit hesitant, because it's in a different language, right?” Sun Deep said.
“I was almost like, 'Are we gonna alienate people? If I rap in Hindi and they don’t understand?' But the more we started doing it, the more people started reciprocating to the music. … It’s all (about) being raw individuals and connecting with everyone in the audience at a very human level. Music, for me, it's therapeutic. I've gone through some really dark times in my life and it's about hoping that somebody out there, even if they don't know the lyrics, can feel the emotion. They can go on YouTube and look at our videos where I put subtitles and they can maybe get a glimmer of hope if they're in a dark place.”
eiDreveni also hopes to inspire others through Finite Galaxy’s music, and said that over time, he’s truly witnessed the different ways music affects people, and himself. He said this has made him become intentional in creating music that positively impacts others.
“At this point, I specifically write my lyrics in such a way that they'll have an uplifting effect on people,” eiDreveni said. I’m actually very intentional about creating music that could take somebody who's in a negative state and even bring them into a better place. That's really what we're about.”
Sun Deep spoke further about his hope to help others through creating music, and is an advocate for mental health awareness. He wants people to be able to talk about their struggles openly without judgment and set an example by talking about it himself.
“I'm normalizing speaking about mental health because I come from a country that sort of still has a taboo on talking about mental health.” Sun Deep said.
“... I want people to know that, hey, first of all, you're not alone. Yeah, we are up on stage. We’re having a great time, but we do go through the same emotions as people do when we're not doing that, when we are just going throughout life day to day. I've known people and had friends who are unfortunately not around anymore because of that, because of the struggles because of suicidal tendencies. So I want to do whatever I can do, and if I speak and people are like, ‘Oh, man, he's pretty comfortable talking about it, maybe we can talk about it someday as well,’ that's all I care about.”
Sun Deep and eiDreveni also share a goal to travel and meet as many people as they can through making music and doing shows. Sun Deep said that he wants to talk to new people and share positivity through conversations after shows.
“We just want to meet new people and share our struggles and hopefully, they can learn something from it,” Sun Deep said. “We can learn from them because it's not that we know all the answers. That's the hope, is to learn from each other in conversation.”
To learn more about Finite Galaxy, visit their Instagram or Spotify page.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
