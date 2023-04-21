R&B singer Nia Moné to experiment with dance track fusions, backup dancers at Norman Music Fest

Nia Moné is a singer-songwriter based in Oklahoma City who is excited to share her new music on stage in ways she has never done before.
Moné said her genre of music is a fusion of mainly lo-fi, R&B and jazz, but she has recently started to experiment with different artistic influences.
“(I’m) hopping over into the electronic dance area, but I'm not going to stay there,” Moné said. “I'm going to pop back over to my roots of R&B and jazz influence.”
Moné said she will be releasing three dance tracks every week leading up to the festival, where she will then perform them live.
“Dance tracks are a fusion of a lot of things,” Moné said. “There's drum and bass music and there's Afro beat music. I'm mixing those genres with R&B and I'm going to be performing those songs.”
Moné is performing at the festival for her second time. To mix it up, She will be dancing this year, which is something fairly new to her. Her sister and a few members from O’City Crew, one of the Oklahoma City Thunder's dance teams, will be dancing alongside her on stage.
“I just thought with this music that I'm about to drop throughout April, it would be only right to have dancers,” Moné said. “So I think it's just going to be much more upbeat, which is what I want. I want it to be more exciting this year for everybody to be there. I'm glad that people like my chill music, but I want people to dance. I don't want to be sad this year and sing about heartbreak.”
Her heartbreak anthems can be discovered on her EP “Dysphoria” and her various singles. While “Dysphoria” chronicled her feelings of heartbreak, her new music explores the ways in which Moné is both enjoying life and being inspired by it.
“I definitely cater to the hopeless romantic because I write about love a lot,” Moné said. “I cater to the chill people, the people who are hopeless romantics and people who just want to catch a vibe and relax. I try to make my vocals and the way I approach music pretty easy on the ears so that you can listen to it when you're driving for two hours or maybe when you're just relaxing at home and trying to wind down. I have a vibe for each of those things.”
Moné said music has always been a passion of hers but the confidence to perform is something she has had to learn along the way.
“If you seem confident and you seem like you're having a good time, people will receive and reflect that energy and everybody will have a good time,” Moné said.
Moné said Norman Music Festival brings in a good crowd that is super engaged with her as an artist.
“Last year I had a great time and it's people of all ages and walks of life,” Moné said. “That's why I enjoy it. (There are) a lot of new faces, which is always a joy of mine. I like seeing new people in the crowd and it's just a really positive audience that comes out.”
Moné hopes her audience will feel inspired to make the most out of life and empowered to do whatever they put their mind to. She also said that she aims to create an atmosphere where her audience can relax and forget their worries for a while.
“I definitely am one of the very few R&B acts that got to make it onto Norman Music Fest,” Moné said. “So I'm honored by that. I'm just gonna be a goofball on stage and not really take myself too, too seriously. I'm just gonna have fun and enjoy myself.”
Nia Moné will perform on 11:10 p.m. Friday, April 28 on the Monster Energy West Main Stage.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
