Kyle Reid & The Low Swinging Chariots to bring New Orleans jazz, swing sound to Norman Music Festival

Kyle Reid & The Low Swinging Chariots, from Norman, Oklahoma, are fusing New Orleans jazz with classic country sound at Norman Music Festival.
Kyle Reid categorizes the band’s music as New Orleans jazz and swing. Reid was fascinated by this type of music since he was a teenager after his friends introduced it to him.
“Essentially like the street bands in New Orleans or the Preservation Hall Jazz Band,” Reid said. “That's sort of the benchmark, and it’s what I listen to when I'm writing songs.”
He said his inspirations are Louis Armstrong, Django Reinhardt, and The Squirrel Nut Zippers. Reid said that he wanted to learn their songs which inspired him to write his own music.
“I love that music so much,” Reid said. “I want to study it, I want to learn all the old songs, but I also want to write new songs that are informed by that particular kind of vernacular, that musical vocabulary.”
Reid and the band are excited to play at Norman Music Festival. Reid hopes people will get the chance to see their performance. He promises lots of songs from their latest album, “Tin Can Gramophone”.
Reid loves to perform live. He has begun doing more shows with the release of “Tin Can Gramophone” and posts them to his YouTube. Reid attributes performing live to much of his love for his career in music creation.
“Sometimes you go about your day and you’re working on your yard or whatever, and you get dirty and you have to take a shower,” Reid said. “Then you take a shower, and you just feel better. Or you’re hungry and you eat some food, and you just feel better. Or any other fundamental human function that you have to do or else you’re a human in disorder. That’s essentially how I feel about performing. If I don’t get to play music with my band or with someone else’s band, I just don’t feel right.”
In addition to writing and producing music, Reid builds tube guitar amplifiers. He is hosting an Amp Demo Day on April 29 before his appearance at the Norman Music Festival at McClellan Audio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reid will take the stage at the Norman Music Festival at 8:50 pm on Saturday, April 29 on the Grey Street Stage. For more information on the groups upcoming performances, you can visit their website.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez and Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.