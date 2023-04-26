 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kyle Reid & The Low Swinging Chariots to bring New Orleans jazz, swing sound to Norman Music Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
kyleried1

Kyle Reid headshot. 

 Karl Schmidt

Kyle Reid & The Low Swinging Chariots, from Norman, Oklahoma, are fusing New Orleans jazz with classic country sound at Norman Music Festival.

Kyle Reid categorizes the band’s music as New Orleans jazz and swing. Reid was fascinated by this type of music since he was a teenager after his friends introduced it to him.

“Essentially like the street bands in New Orleans or the Preservation Hall Jazz Band,” Reid said. “That's sort of the benchmark, and it’s what I listen to when I'm writing songs.”

He said his inspirations are Louis Armstrong, Django Reinhardt, and The Squirrel Nut Zippers. Reid said that he wanted to learn their songs which inspired him to write his own music.

“I love that music so much,” Reid said. “I want to study it, I want to learn all the old songs, but I also want to write new songs that are informed by that particular kind of vernacular, that musical vocabulary.”

Reid and the band are excited to play at Norman Music Festival. Reid hopes people will get the chance to see their performance. He promises lots of songs from their latest album, “Tin Can Gramophone”. 

Reid loves to perform live. He has begun doing more shows with the release of “Tin Can Gramophone” and posts them to his YouTube. Reid attributes performing live to much of his love for his career in music creation.

“Sometimes you go about your day and you’re working on your yard or whatever, and you get dirty and you have to take a shower,” Reid said. “Then you take a shower, and you just feel better. Or you’re hungry and you eat some food, and you just feel better. Or any other fundamental human function that you have to do or else you’re a human in disorder. That’s essentially how I feel about performing. If I don’t get to play music with my band or with someone else’s band, I just don’t feel right.”

In addition to writing and producing music, Reid builds tube guitar amplifiers. He is hosting an Amp Demo Day on April 29 before his appearance at the Norman Music Festival at McClellan Audio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Reid will take the stage at the Norman Music Festival at 8:50 pm on Saturday, April 29 on the Grey Street Stage. For more information on the groups upcoming performances, you can visit their website

This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez and Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos copy edited this story.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments