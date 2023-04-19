Black Belt Eagle Scout to play new album, ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky,’ at Norman Music Festival

Portland-based artist Katherine Paul, known as Black Belt Eagle Scout, will perform at the Norman Music Festival on Thursday, April 27.
Paul grew up in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Washington, and it was during her youth that she found a love for music.
Throughout high school, she played in bands around Anacortes, WA. She later moved to Portland and got involved with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower youth and cultivate future leaders by providing them with access to music education and exposure to diverse communities.
Paul’s debut album, “Mother of My Children,” was released in Sept. 2018, featuring songs such as “Soft Stud” and “Sam, A Dream.” She said in an interview for DIY Magazine that the album focuses on “grief, dreaming, loneliness and what it’s like to grow as an Indigenous, queer woman in the present-day United States.”
Paul’s newest album, titled “The Land, The Water, The Sky” was released in February 2022, and is described on her website as being a “celebration of lineage and strength.” It features songs such as “Nobody” and “My Blood Runs Through This Land.”
Paul will be playing Norman Music Festival as a part of her North American tour. This will be her first time attending the festival, but she said she is excited for the experience. She will be playing her new album at the festival.
Black Belt Eagle Scout will perform at the Country Cannabis Alley Stage at 10 p.m. on the first night of the festival.
