Indie-alternative band Swim Fan to perform at Norman Music Festival

Swim Fan is an Oklahoma City psychedelic pop band formed in 2016 by guitarist and vocalist Spenser Powers, bassist Justin McCullough, and drummer Tremaine Wade.
Swim Fan pulls from several genres of music including indie pop, electronic dance music and alternative pop.
The band's discography stretches over a length of eight singles, including one cover of The Mamas & the Papas “California Dreamin’.” The retro vibes of each single allows listeners to sit back and relax to the mellow melodies, or maybe dance around a little depending on the mood.
When it comes to songwriting, Swim Fan prefers to take on a collaborative approach. Although it varies between each song, typically one of the band members will come up with an idea and bring it to the group in order to flesh out the details.
“We’re always kind of demo-ing stuff independently, and then when we have ideas that we feel like volunteering to the class, we bring it forward and kind of all put our hands on it and make it a Swim Fan song, rather than just someone’s demo.”
Swim Fan describes their latest EP, “Hydro,” as a pandemic project, which was released March 31, 2023. Due to a hand injury at the time, Powers originally wrote the song on a toy Yamaha keyboard in the absence of his guitar.
“We all kind of sat down and were like, ‘Okay if we’re all out of work, we might as well work on something,’” Powers said.
One of Swim Fan’s most popular singles, “Tell Me What U Want,” was released in December of 2020, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Los Angeles based actor and producer Rahul Chakraborty. The band confirmed that while production has still yet to begin, a second music video for a more recent single will soon be in the works.
Swim Fan will be performing at Norman Music Festival Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. on the Monster Energy West Main Stage. More information on future shows and music updates can be found on Swim Fan’s Instagram. Swim Fan’s music is available on Spotify.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
