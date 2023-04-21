'Unapologetically feminine' Kat Lock excited to bring pop rock to Norman Music Festival

Singer-songwriter Kat Lock said she has always loved performing in many different facets but thinks she has found the best outlet in combining pop and rock.
Lock said her setlist includes two songs from her last album “Some Recurring Notes,” one cover song and a variety of new songs.
“I am so excited for Norman Music Festival this year,” Lock said. “I'm really excited about my time slot and all of that, and I've got a really fun line up on stage with me. We're playing a bunch of new songs. I've got all kinds of reasons to be excited.”
Lock said her new songs are more pop rock than her past ones, and she hopes her audience will take a sense of independence away from her set.
“Right now, I'm really leaning into the Kat Lock pop rock,” Lock said. “Just because it's cute and it's easy. It's definitely unapologetically feminine. … It's definitely a combination of all the things that I love and that raised me like Fiona Apple vibes to Hannah Montana vibes like all over the place. I mean obviously the common denominator is me, so, unapologetically feminine.”
Lock said she writes a lot about romance yet leans into themes of horror as well. She also said her songs track the progression of her growth and that she is amazed that songs she writes can mean something specific to her, but mean something totally different to others.
“I'm really excited about these new songs that we're playing,” Lock said. “A word that one of my bandmates used was 'universal' that I liked. They're extremely personal but universal at the same time.”
Lock is motivated to create a show that appeals to the community and excited to continue growing her fan base.
“I always want to do the best I can to make every show like an event and not just a show,” Lock said. “I don't want to just show up with what I'm wearing that day and roll up. I want it to be something special, something different every time.”
Lock said this is her favorite time of year because there are so many opportunities to meet the community. She said that the festival is evidence of the Norman community uniting through live music.
“It's going to be a really fun set,” Lock said. “We're going to be so polished. I'm so excited. We got a sax player for the first time, and it's so good. I want to wear big pants so I can just jump around and lose my mind, and I need everybody to lose their minds with me.”
Kat Lock will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 on the Monster Energy West Main Stage.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
