On Saturday night, award-winning rapper Jabee is performing at Norman Music Festival. His large discography consists of eleven albums.
His first, “Must Be Nice”, was released in 2009, with his most recent, “This World Is So Fragile and Cruel I’m Glad I Got You”, released in 2020. Jabee uses his music to tell stories about joyous moments in life and unnecessary death that he and everyone he knows has seen or experienced.
Jabee is a two-time Emmy Award winner for his commercial music work as well as the only artist in Oklahoma City to work with the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team on their promotional videos and be featured during the stadium games. Jabee has also hosted many tours to share his music with the world.
“I know that I've worked hard to get to where I am, but I also know that I'm nobody, and I still got a long way to go,” said Jabee.
Jabee has been involved in music since high school, performing at talent shows, emcee battles, and large parties, which gave him an insight into the recording and performing industry. His years of practice and experience have led to success in the rapping industry.
“You know, honestly, when it comes to music, everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I’ve done,” Jabee said.
Throughout his years of writing, Jabee has learned how quickly the music industry changes. There is always a new style, and he has learned how to pay closer attention and be adaptive to what his audience enjoys listening to. Within all the changes, he said he will never lose his integrity and that he'll continue to grow as an artist.
“I'm still young. I'm seeing, like, I haven't fallen off. I'm still relevant. I'm doing more and continue to grow,” Jabee said.
Norman Music Festival is welcoming Jabee back to the stage as a headliner after eleven past performances. He is adding a special twist to this year's show by incorporating a few friends into his setlist: L.T.Z, Wavy Baby, Baldi Loccs, Meant 2 B, city cinema, Sarafina Byrd, L-Smooth, and S Reidy.
The festival holds a special place in Jabee’s heart. Even after countless tours, he always comes back to Oklahoma, especially Norman Music Festival.
“Man, you know, I love what I do. I love Oklahoma,” Jabee said. “I love being able to play in Oklahoma and play Norman Music Festival.”
Jabee and friends will perform at the Monster Energy West Main Stage on Saturday at 10:15 p.m.
Francisco Gutierrez and Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.