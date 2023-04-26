Oklahoma heavy metal band to headline Norman Music Festival with new album coming this year

Norman Music Festival headliner Rainbows Are Free formed in late 2007 as a combination of several heavy rock bands from Norman, Oklahoma. The band currently consists of six members: Brandon Kistler as vocalist, Richie Tarver as lead guitarist, Jason Smith as bassist, Joey Powell as rhythm guitarist, Bobby Onspaugh as drummer, and Josh Elam as synthesist.
Following its founding, Rainbows Are Free released their self-titled EP in 2008, which featured their breakout song “Are You Dead.” Since then, Rainbows Are Free has released three full-length albums: "Believers In Medicine," "Waves Ahead of the Ocean," and "Head Pains."
While Rainbows Are Free is heavily influenced by heavy psychedelic, doom and stoner rock genres, their website describes them as a “mainstay of underground heaviness” with a unique voice. The band recently signed to Ripple Music, a leading record label for such genres.
Although music plays a large role in the band, Rainbows Are Free is not limited to sound. Elam said that along with their music, comes an immersive crowd experience.
“It’s not completely about the song with Rainbows. It’s a full experience,” Elam said. “There’s a show within the performance.”
A staple of the band’s shows that aids in such immersion are their eccentric costumes. Elam said that they are always working on costume ideas, but especially for the Norman Music Festival.
“One of our big things is we always costume up for shows and take it to the next level,” Elam said. “We’ve got a few new things that we’re working on specifically for Norman Music Festival.”
Elam said he hopes the experience ignited by the band’s performance will resonate with those in attendance. However, he said the experience only materializes with their participation and activity.
“The main thing is we want audience participation. We want to be able to feed off their energy and put it back into the show,” Elam said. “We want to experience a temporary relationship with the audience.”
Like many other artists, performances are a highlight for Rainbows Are Free. However, Elam said that during their shows, the feedback loop with the audience is what is most significant to him.
“You’re up there giving it your all for people, and they’re giving it their all right back to you,” Elam said. “When you’re looking out onto that crowd and they’re all in the music with you, and you’re experiencing it together, it’s just incredible.”
Norman Musical Festival has played a significant role in the development of the Norman band and each of its members. Elam said since the festival is a large part of the music community, the band seeks to support it in any way.
The band’s set for the Norman Musical Festival will be different from previous performances. Instead of the classics, Elam said that they are incorporating more new material and reviving older, less-performed songs.
Their fourth album “Heavy Petal Music” releases on June 9. It is a live retrospective of the band’s 15-year discography which Elam said features many influences and eclectic sounds.
Rainbows Are Free is headlining Norman Music Festival on Saturday, April 29, at 9:30 p.m. on the Country Cannabis Alley Stage.
This story was edited by Emma Blakley and Silas Bales. Francisco Gutierrez and Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos copy edited this story.
