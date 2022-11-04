featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs Baylor Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior running back Eric Gray during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1. Ray Bahner/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 2 p.m.TV channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPodcast Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish Staff Reports News and notes Sports OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Roy Williams to receive NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during Sooners vs Baylor Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, DaShaun White, Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon interviews after Sooners practice Staff Reports Sports OU football: How Billy Bowman's return impacts Sooners defense; offense rolling behind offensive line Staff Reports Sports OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound Staff Reports Sports OU football: Sooners punter Michael Turk named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Iowa State win Carolyn Lien, sports reporter Features Sports OU football: Dillon Gabriel to keep slinging, Marvin Mims eyes rebound as Sooners look to connect on more deep balls Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners' Damond Harmon reflects on 'scary' injury, recovery process — 'I've kind of played more free' Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners not looking for 'revenge game' against Baylor despite strange ending in 2021 Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners' Jalil Farooq rewarded with 'player of the game', captain nod after career performance Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Billy Bowman's return rejuvenates Sooners' secondary ahead of matchup with Baylor Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine Mason Young, sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Mason Young Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press. Author twitter Author email Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.