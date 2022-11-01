 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor

Jovantae Barnes

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes during the game against Kansas on Oct. 15.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday.

Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season. 

"He feels a little better," Venables said Tuesday. "Those hamstrings are ... you never know how they're going to respond. So, you might run back out there today and do something to pull it again. 

"So, I would think he's a game-time decision to be honest with you. It wasn't a severe pull, so hopefully we can get him back. He's been playing really well."

In Barnes' last outing against Kansas, he took 21 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns. The former four-star recruit garnered 20 touches for 114 total yards and two touchdowns against TCU on Oct. 1. 

