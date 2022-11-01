OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday.
Venables says Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor.#Sooners coach adds Barnes feels slightly better, but never know how hamstring injuries respond.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) November 1, 2022
Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season.
"He feels a little better," Venables said Tuesday. "Those hamstrings are ... you never know how they're going to respond. So, you might run back out there today and do something to pull it again.
"So, I would think he's a game-time decision to be honest with you. It wasn't a severe pull, so hopefully we can get him back. He's been playing really well."
In Barnes' last outing against Kansas, he took 21 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns. The former four-star recruit garnered 20 touches for 114 total yards and two touchdowns against TCU on Oct. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.