OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, DaShaun White, Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma (5-2, 2-3 Big 12) takes on Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, linebacker DaShaun White, and safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon were among Sooners interviews after Monday's practice.
WATCH some of what they said here:
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel discussed the offense’s performance against Iowa State, as well as wide receivers Marvin Mims and Jalil Farooq.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/dO5WICxMa6— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
#Sooners linebacker DaShaun White talked about the defense’s big day against Iowa State and his comfort at the Cheetah position.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/wFns7KqKdp— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
Safety Billy Bowman discussed returning from injury after the #Sooners’ practice.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/5OqU2feVEy— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
#Sooners safety Damond Harmon spoke on returning from injury, being cleared for Saturday’s game against Baylor, and the recovery process.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/XoQbCxQ5tr— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
#Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington evaluated the defense’s performance against Iowa State.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/dqPzQgkKU7— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
Defensive end Reggie Grimes discussed the #Sooners’ performance against Iowa State and what it’s like to face Baylor. WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/69JCH1pHv1— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
#Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison spoke on the offensive line’s improvement, and its preparation for Baylor’s defensive front.WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/8sJJnB2uE1— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
Jaden Davis talked about the #Sooners cornerbacks and safeties competing for interceptions.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/wKprEfEZpZ— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
#Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims discussed rebounding from a tough outing against Iowa State.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/Fjku7krhHI— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 1, 2022
