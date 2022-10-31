 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, DaShaun White, Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon interviews after Sooners practice

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 29.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (5-2, 2-3 Big 12) takes on Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home. 

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, linebacker DaShaun White, and safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon were among Sooners interviews after Monday's practice. 

WATCH some of what they said here:

