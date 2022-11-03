OU football: Sooners' Jalil Farooq rewarded with 'player of the game', captain nod after career performance

Following a career-best performance against Iowa State, Jalil Farooq is being rewarded for his efforts.
On Tuesday, OU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) coach Brent Venables announced the sophomore receiver was named “player of the game” against the Cyclones. Farooq was also named a team captain for the first time, as he and the Sooners prepare for Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
The Landham, Maryland, native, who made a few highlight plays last Saturday, caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and added 26 yards rushing on two carries against the Cyclones. And in his first 100-yard game, Farooq extended Oklahoma’s lead to 20-6 on a wide-open, 41-yard touchdown grab during the third quarter, also named OU’s “play of the game” by Venables.
Jalil Farooq 41-yard touchdown 💥#Big12FB x @OU_Football📺 FS1 | @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/wMIHZplsmd— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 29, 2022
“He played with tremendous will, passion and toughness that can deflate when he’s over there on their sideline for a couple of (big plays),” Venables said Tuesday. “That’s deflating when you see a guy having tremendous will and toughness. He has developed that, too.”
Farooq came to Norman as a four-star recruit but recorded just one reception for five yards during the regular season of his freshman year. The 6-foot-1 receiver finally flashed his potential with three receptions for 64 yards in the Sooners’ 47-32 Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon.
Despite entering 2022 as a starting receiver, Farooq again had a slow start with only one catch for nine yards in his first two games. He then garnered 127 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions in back-to-back contests against Nebraska, and Kansas State, but was quiet until playing Texas on Oct. 8.
It was then the Sooners and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby developed a new addition to their offense, with Farooq taking jet sweeps and lining up in the backfield in hopes to boost an offense without quarterback Dillon Gabriel due to concussion protocol.
And since Farooq rushed for 60 yards against the Longhorns, Lebby has found creative ways to get the dynamic player touches, and Farooq has established himself as one of OU’s go-to weapons.
“He’s just really athletic and can do many things,” said Gabriel, who has connected with Farooq for two passing scores this season. “And I think the beauty of him is he can play inside, play outside. He can get into the run game and then also (he’s) just really good on the perimeter blocking. So just having his body type but then also his mentality, he’s just down to do whatever and wanting to get the ball or help out in every single way he can.”
What a catch by Jalil Farooq. 😱#OUDNA ✖️ @jalilway_ pic.twitter.com/0t1D1LbK3V— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 29, 2022
Along with his electric play, Lebby says Farooq’s understanding of the offense has also improved as the season has progressed.
“That, to me, has been where the greatest growth has been,” Lebby said of his offensive knowledge. “And then he’s now playing a lot of football. Again, he hadn’t played a ton of ball. He’s played a bunch all year, so that’s where you’ve seen a ton of growth. He’s got a great understanding. He’s done a really good job working and being the same guy every single day. We talk about that a ton, and we’re excited about where he’s going.”
With added responsibility, Farooq looks to continue being a trusted option for Gabriel and the rest of Oklahoma’s offense heading into Saturday’s matchup with Baylor on ESPN+.
“It creates good momentum for him and for all of us offensively just to have another weapon,” Lebby said. “We have a pretty good understanding of what he’s capable of doing, and he has continued to stack days and get better every week. I’m excited about where he’s at.”
