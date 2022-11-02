OU football: Sooners' Damond Harmon reflects on 'scary' injury, recovery process — 'I've kind of played more free'

Damond Harmon couldn’t feel the right side of his body as he was transported from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to a local hospital on Oct. 1.
But the feeling returned once he arrived after he prayed and looked down at a meaningful tattoo on his wrist.
“My lips and everything was numb,” Harmon said Monday. “So, when I got to the hospital, I just kind of like prayed. As soon as we pulled into the hospital, I started praying. I got a tattoo on my wrist of my uncle, he passed away when I was little, and I just prayed, I touched my wrist, and literally like, 15 minutes after I got into a hospital bed, all the feeling came back, literally.”
Just over a month later, the sophomore safety recovered from what he described as a “bad” stinger and a concussion. After delivering a hit midway through the fourth quarter against the Horned Frogs, Harmon was down on the field for an extended period before Oklahoma trainers removed his facemask and carted him away.
Over the last month, Harmon has focused on recovering from the scary injury. During OU’s bye week he returned to practice without contact, before slowly returning to full action ahead of last week’s Iowa State win, in which he suited up but didn’t play.
But now he’s fully cleared — with a new protective piece attached to his shoulder pads for head and neck protection — and ready to contribute against Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.
Now able to reflect on the situation, Harmon recalls not knowing what would take place in the immediate future as he lay in the ambulance. It was then when he asked one of the trainers to call his mother, Lee Harris, to help ease her worry.
“I got a doc to call my mom while we were in the ambulance,” he said. “My mom was just going crazy. Like, I just wanted her to hear my voice so she could know that I was conscious and know that I was good.”
Harmon can still fully describe the play, as he said he put himself in a bad position by crouching to make a tackle rather than putting his “whole body” on TCU’s Emari Bailey. After that, things became a bit blurry for the Richmond, Virginia, native. He described everything going black after his head and neck jerked backward.
“It was very scary for me, I'm not gonna lie,” Harmon said. “Like, not being able to feel the right side of my body was pretty crazy. And I didn't know what was gonna happen for me. So, I was kind of like, more scared than hurt. Like, more scared than anything. I was breathing super, super, super hard trying to just think about what was really going on, and it was just a whole lot.”
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables agreed.
“Those kinds of injuries are scary,” he said Tuesday. “… That’s a scary thing for all of us to see. So, fortunate it wasn’t worse. And Damond, it was good to have him back out there running around last week, I know he was anxious to do so. And thankful, like I said, that it wasn’t worse.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back, who’s made 14 tackles in six games and two starts this season, will be a solid addition to the Sooners’ secondary that has struggled as of late. Along with the addition of Billy Bowman, who returned against Iowa State with an injury of his own suffered against TCU, OU is getting healthy at an opportune time.
“It’s great for us,” senior cornerback Woodi Washington said of their return. “It gives us a lot more depth, and especially in that safety room, because I know we were lacking that a couple of those games. We really need those guys and they make a lot of plays.”
Anxious to return to the gridiron, Harmon said missing three games and four weeks gave him a new perspective on the game.
And despite what happened, there’ll be no timidness moving forward for the now healthy and fearless defender.
“I think I’ve kind of played more free actually,” Harmon said. “Just to know that this can be taken from me at any time. So, it’s kind of opened my eyes to play free and play every down, every rep I get like it’s my last, because that very easily could have been my last rep of football, any sport, anything. So, I’m just really thankful and really grateful.”
