Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish

Oklahoma rides a two-game winning streak into its matchup with defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday.
Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are looking to leave behind their early three-game losing streak after defeating Kansas and Iowa State. During his press conference Tuesday, Venables discussed what a strong finish would do for the trajectory of his program and his players' confidence.
OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down what Venables said, as well as comments from offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, defensive coordinator Ted Roof and players on Monday.
Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts:
