OU football: Sooners not looking for 'revenge game' against Baylor despite strange ending in 2021

Chaos ensued the last time Oklahoma faced Baylor.
The Sooners trailed the Bears 24-14 in the game’s final seconds, and Baylor fans were ready to storm the field for its upset win over then-No. 8 OU.
But the Bears fans rushed prematurely, although there were three seconds left on the clock.
Then-OU coach Lincoln Riley sent his players out of harm's way into the locker room only for the officials to rule time remained in the contest. Riley went ballistic, fans were pushed back toward the sideline and Oklahoma assistant coaches found 11 players for the last snap, a 32-yard field-goal attempt.
“The fans rushed the field, you had a lot of guys get a lot of stuff said to them and stuff being thrown at us and stuff like that,” junior defensive end Reggie Grimes said, reflecting on that game a season later. “So that part was obviously disheartening, and we were in the locker room ready for it to be over, and they say we had a few seconds left so we had to get 11 guys back out there. That part was also frustrating because we all knew the end result and we were already in the locker room.”
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said the reasoning to kick on the final play was for point differential in the Big 12 standings, which displeased Riley. Grimes and other current Sooners from last season’s roster still feel exasperated by the 27-14 loss, however, they echoed the same sentiment leading up to Saturday’s rematch against Aranda and the Bears: they play for Brent Venables and Team 128 now.
Sophomore safety Damond Harmon was one of the 11 who not only made it back onto the field for the field goal but had to navigate through the mayhem back to the visiting locker room on the other end of the field.
“It was crazy,” Harmon said. “... And once the ball went through (the goalposts), everybody just jumped over the wall or whatever they’ve got to hold their crowd. They just jumped over it and it was crazy. But, we’re just ready for this game coming up. We don't want to look back on last year, we just want to get ready for this meeting.”
Grimes and redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington said OU isn’t looking at Saturday as a “revenge game.” They explained it’s just an opportunity for competitive teams to face each other and another chance for Oklahoma to prove what it believes it can be.
Linebacker DaShaun White, who missed the Baylor game last year with an illness, remembers being frustrated watching the result and aftermath from the team hotel. White says he was sick to his stomach that he couldn't be there with his teammates.
Last season’s bizarre ending in Waco has been discussed more in light of last Saturday’s scuffle following Michigan’s win over Michigan State. While the two incidents are different circumstances — one involving players, the other fans — they’re similar when it comes to player safety.
“With the whole Michigan and Michigan State situation, man it's a black mark on the sport of football,” Grimes said. “Because we already have a bad rap just as football players, so you’ve got to keep it between the lines. Once the game is over, everything that I might’ve said or I might’ve done in the game, that's dead because it was between 14 and whatever the jersey number is.”
Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu was ambushed by a few Baylor fans during the raucous field storming last season. Grimes even remembers struggling to keep his composure while fans bombarded the playing surface before regulation ended.
“It's not a fun experience,” Grimes said. “We've had a lot of experience with it, it's not a fun thing. Especially when you have some nobody coming up to your face saying all this stuff about you. One, you don't even know me, so why are you here? Why are you in my face? Because if we were to lash out, if we act out then it looks bad on us. But if they act out and we don't do anything we feel like punks.
“So it's a frustrating experience to go through for sure, absolutely, but it's one that people shouldn’t ever have to. Because again, after the game is done, I'm gonna be Reggie. I’m always gonna be Reggie and you're gonna be whoever you want.”
Last season’s ending aside, Baylor has taken a bit of a step back in Aranda’s third season. Although the Bears have already lost more contests than they did last season, they’ve shown flashes of excellence.
Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 in total offense, led by quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Richard Reese, and second in the conference in total defense. OU will have its hands full as it leaves behind the past and looks to continue building its culture in Venables’ ninth game as a head coach.
“They want to take a lot of shots,” Washington said. “They’ve got a speedy guy in the slot, the outside receivers aren’t speed guys but they do a great job of catching balls in traffic and all those good things. … They got a good team this year, we got a good team so it'll be a good game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.