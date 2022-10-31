OU football: How Billy Bowman's return impacts Sooners defense; offense rolling behind offensive line

Against Iowa State, safety Billy Bowman played for the first time since suffering a leg injury on a kickoff return during Oklahoma’s Oct. 1 loss to TCU.
The sophomore from Denton, Texas, tallied just two tackles against the Cyclones but his return was a welcome sign regardless of production.
“It was good to have him back because he's one of the best football players on our team, so it was good to have him back,” Roof said of Bowman. “There wasn’t a lot of practice. He practiced a couple of days before that. So for him to get back out there was certainly a real positive for us, and at the same time to knock some of the rust off, because anytime you miss as much time, especially for a young player (it’s tough).
“Billy’s still a very young player, and he’s certainly young in this system, so it was good to get him back out there, good to have him, and it’ll be good to take the next step this week.”
In two games without Bowman, redshirt senior Justin Broiles and junior Key Lawrence played most of the safety snaps as OU searched for other reliable options. Fifth-year seniors Justin Harrington and Trey Morrison appeared with mixed results and the Sooners even deployed cornerback Woodi Washington at the position in their loss to Texas.
However, freshman Robert Spears-Jennings also received more opportunities with Bowman out and performed well against Kansas. Sophomore Damond Harmon, who suffered a head injury against TCU, should also return soon after going through warmups against Iowa State.
In Bowman, Broiles and Lawrence, Roof now has a reliable trio that can anchor the back end of the defense with the others mixing in as performance allows.
“It certainly helps,” Roof said of how Bowman’s return should simplify the secondary rotation. “And at the same time, the positives that came out of that were some of those young guys got valuable game reps, and there’s no substitute for that. So there were some positives. That was the positive that came out of it, which should give us, as we continue to go through the season, a little bit more depth with some guys that have had some game reps.”
Offensive line improving, big plays lacking
Oklahoma’s offense has improved dramatically with quarterback Dillon Gabriel back from concussion protocol, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby pointed to a number of reasons Monday why the Sooners’ offense seems to be clicking.
OU’s offensive line has been one of its most consistent units, enabling Lebby to balance his play-calling, and allow running back Eric Gray to rush for a combined 277 yards against Kansas and Iowa State.
“I think we've continued to get better week-by-week up front,” Lebby said. “We did not execute the way we needed to the other day to stay on the field… but we played with great intent and toughness, and I think that's what's shown up as much as anything.”
While the offense has had success over the last two games, it's been unable to hit on big plays through the air. Gabriel targeted receiver Marvin Mims a team-high six times against the Cyclones and connected with him just twice for 16 yards.
Mims dropped multiple deep passes that would’ve gone for big gains. Lebby said after reviewing the video, he was pleased with Gabriel’s ball placement and it’s only a matter of time until Mims breaks one.
“We've had a lot of talks, but for (Mims) it's just having that short memory because he’s gonna have one,” Lebby said. “I’m gonna come back to him, and I know he's gonna make those plays. And so that’s something for him — just as he continues to play through this, things happen early on in the game. Shoot, you've got to play the next play and let's go make plays.”
While Mims struggled, Lebby looked to receiver Jalil Farooq. The talented sophomore scored a 41-yard touchdown, OU’s biggest offensive play of the day.
“We're going to continue to have a ton of confidence in (Mims). I was proud of Jalil with six touches, 100 yards, he had the big touchdown there. But did some really good things. And again, we just were not able to make plays down the field, on early downs especially. And that was what kept it from us playing even better.”
Sooners linebackers played ‘one of our best games’ against Iowa State
Roof said Monday that Oklahoma’s linebackers group collectively played one of its best games of the season against Iowa State on Saturday.
And the outcome backs up that statement, as fifth-year senior DaShaun White recorded a career-high 14 tackles, David Ugwoegbu tallied six tackles with a tackle for loss, and Danny Stutsman sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception.
“Well, I thought that as a group, that was one of our best games,” Roof said. “There was a lot of strain, a lot of physicality. I thought we tackled well. And again, there's some areas that we've got to get better at, like most every area, but I thought overall from a physicality to production standpoint, they did a nice job. And I was proud of them.”
For White, who has played the newly-formed “Cheetah” position this season after starting at either middle linebacker spot for three years, Roof was clear about his thoughts on the veteran defender’s performance.
“He played his best football game this past Saturday,” Roof said. “He's become more physical, more decisive. When he makes a decision, he sees it and goes. (He’s) playing with more confidence, and he's been playing well for us. And we need him to continue to finish his Oklahoma career in the right way.”
Roof also offered comments on Stutsman’s growth during his first full season as a starter. Stutsman’s play has been up-and-down this season, with inconsistent play tied with flashes of excellence, like his interception on Saturday.
Roof said there’s been moments of the Windermere, Florida, native’s game that display improvement, which in effect has aided the defense.
“Yeah, with the game reps that he's had now, because Danny's played a lot of football this year for us,” Roof said of Stutsman’s maturation with more experience. “With the confidence and the understanding of like, where he fits, where he belongs on this call or that, because every call there's a responsibility in the run game, in the pass game that goes along with it.
“So, I think that certainly his comfort level and his confidence (has grown). And he's put a lot of time and a lot of work into it. And again, I think he's (seen) some of the fruits of his labor. But, like to my point earlier, being able to play team defense where Danny had enough depth in his drop and forced the quarterback to elevate the throw, which Justin (Broiles) caught. So, it all goes hand-in-hand, together, playing team defense. So yeah, he’s, we’re getting better. But like I said, we’ve got to get better real quick.”
