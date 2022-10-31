 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners punter Michael Turk named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Iowa State win

Michael Turk and Zach Schmit

Redshirt fifth year punter Michael Turk and redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit during the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma punter Michael Turk was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week Monday for his performance in the Sooners’ 27-13 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Turk, a fifth-year senior, averaged 49.3 yards on his six punts and tossed his first-career touchdown pass to kicker Zach Schmit as part of a fake field goal.

Turk currently leads the Big 12 this season and ranks sixth nationally with his 45.8-yard punt average.The award is Turk’s second-career honor and first this season. His first weekly conference accolade came in 2021 after OU’s 28-21 win against Iowa State.

Turk and the Sooners will face Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman (ESPN+).

