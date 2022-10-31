OU football: Sooners punter Michael Turk named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Iowa State win

Oklahoma punter Michael Turk was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week Monday for his performance in the Sooners’ 27-13 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
Michael Turk named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week@HangtimeYT | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/8rbibYtcxx— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 31, 2022
Turk, a fifth-year senior, averaged 49.3 yards on his six punts and tossed his first-career touchdown pass to kicker Zach Schmit as part of a fake field goal.
The flicka da wrist from @HangtimeYT. The wheels from @zach_schmit39. 🤌📺 FS1 | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/gYfmyxBA1O— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 29, 2022
Turk currently leads the Big 12 this season and ranks sixth nationally with his 45.8-yard punt average.The award is Turk’s second-career honor and first this season. His first weekly conference accolade came in 2021 after OU’s 28-21 win against Iowa State.
Turk and the Sooners will face Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman (ESPN+).
