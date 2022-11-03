OU football: Roy Williams to receive NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during Sooners vs Baylor

Former Oklahoma safety Roy Williams will be honored with a National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the Sooners' matchup with Baylor.
Williams will be recognized on Owen Field between the first and second quarters of Saturday's game. He will also receive a hall of fame plaque that will be displayed permanently at OU.
2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Roy Williams to be honored on-field during Saturday's game. https://t.co/wSQeZZr8mG | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/BSAE8fzkOv— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 3, 2022
OU, the NFF and the College Football Hall of Fame are jointly congratulating Williams, a 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee who will be enshrined at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 in Las Vegas.
"So honored and blessed to be one of the inductees for this year's 2022 College Hall of Fame," Williams tweeted he was elected in January. "Such an elite honor. It still hasn't really hit me yet that I'm in."
A unanimous first-team All-American in 2001, Williams recorded 287 tackles — 34 for loss — nine interceptions and 44 pass deflections while making 31 starts for the Sooners.
Williams also won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 and became the first defensive back to win the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award in the same season.
He is also widely remembered for his iconic "Superman Play" in the 2001 Red River Showdown. Leaping over defenders, Williams knocked the ball out of Longhorns quarterback Chris Simms' hands to linebacker Teddy Lehmann, who caught it for a defensive touchdown to cement a 14-3 OU win.
Williams was drafted No. 8 overall by Dallas in the 2002 NFL Draft and played nine seasons between the Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, registering five-straight Pro Bowl selections from 2003-07.
The Roy Williams Strength and Speed Complex at OU is named at his honor and he is also a Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame member.
Prior to honoring Williams, Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) will kick off against Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.