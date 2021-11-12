OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 8 Sooners at No. 13 Baylor

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Kickoff time: 11 a.m.
TV channel: Fox
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
‘Undefeated with so much to prove’: As Championship November begins at Baylor, Sooners past and present revisit keys to winning out
Paul Thompson stood inside the Barry Switzer Center, surrounded by rings and awards galore, commemorating seven national championships, seven …
OU football: Sooners coach Lincoln Riley shuts down rumors surrounding absence from weekly press conference
Lincoln Riley quickly shot down the rumors.
Alex Grinch aspires to be a future head coach, but said Tuesday he’s focused on coaching Oklahoma.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch sounded optimistic on Tuesday that redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington will play against…
OU football: How Nik Bonitto’s 2019 interception has inspired No. 8 Sooners entering matchup with No. 13 Baylor
As Baylor marched downfield with less than a minute remaining at McLane Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019, DaShaun White turned to the Bears’ sideline …
Following its bye week, Oklahoma remained at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.
After its bye week, Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) stayed at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
Freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 15 Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalists on Thursday.
OU football: Sooners' Pat Fields named semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award
Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Tues…
