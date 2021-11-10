OU football: Sooners' Pat Fields named semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday.
Another one for @PatrickFields24!➡️ https://t.co/i1o2W2U7uW | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/mPEOGuq6ZH— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 10, 2021
Fields leads the Sooners with 56 tackles on the year to go with an interception and pass breakup. 31 of his tackles have been solo, and 2.5 have gone for loss.
The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award is the first college football award to focus on what a player does off the field and in their community. Back in May, Fields began teaching a financial literacy seminar for high school football players in his hometown of Tulsa.
The announcement of the three finalists for the award will come on Dec. 15 and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.