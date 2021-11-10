You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' Pat Fields named semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award

Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields dons the Golden Hat after the Sooners defeated Texas in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday.

Fields leads the Sooners with 56 tackles on the year to go with an interception and pass breakup. 31 of his tackles have been solo, and 2.5 have gone for loss.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award is the first college football award to focus on what a player does off the field and in their community. Back in May, Fields began teaching a financial literacy seminar for high school football players in his hometown of Tulsa.

The announcement of the three finalists for the award will come on Dec. 15 and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2022.

