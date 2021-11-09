OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners staying at No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings

After its bye week, Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) stayed at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
The Sooners are the highest ranked Big 12 team with No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Baylor behind them. The Bears were previously ranked No. 12 before falling to TCU last Saturday. OU and Baylor meet at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 in Waco.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' ranking:
The latest #CFBPlayoff Top 25 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SqSbNL56jU— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 10, 2021
Brrrrruuuuuuhhhhh https://t.co/m0Eb85Pl8V— Sidelines-OU (@SSN_Oklahoma) November 10, 2021
Dennis Simmons earlier today: "We talk to our guys about controlling the controllables. Where somebody sees you, that's not something that we can control. We can control how we practice. We can control how we prepare, and we can control how we play on Saturday."#Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 10, 2021
Best development for OU: Committee dropped Baylor just one spot despite TCU loss. If #Sooners win in Waco, they'll still get a lot of value for it. Worst development (though not terrible): Iowa State (opponent next Saturday) still unranked— Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) November 10, 2021
This is a joke lol— Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) November 10, 2021
🤣— Weatherman J (@JadenKnowles2) November 10, 2021
Win and we’re in. But Jesus this committee is horrible— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 10, 2021
A reminder: winning doesn't matter in college football.— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) November 10, 2021
These rankings are an absolute joke. For more reasons than just us at #8. Why is Michigan ahead of Michigan St when they just beat them a couple weeks ago? Wtf is going @CFBPlayoff— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) November 10, 2021
I really want to care about this silly TV show but I just can’t. I promise. I’m working on it. It’s all just bullshit (for now).— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 10, 2021
It should really tell you how much the rankings mean at this point that Caleb Williams is literally sitting in the OU basketball student section as they are revealedSooners know that at this point, it’s win out for a spot in the CFP or bust #Sooners— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 10, 2021
Cincy at No. 6 is a joke. Oklahoma at No. 8 is a joke. UTSA at No. 23 is a joke. https://t.co/8G1iBjrWsk— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 10, 2021
November 10, 2021
For No. 8 Oklahoma to make @CFBPlayoff, Sooners will have to rally – again. In playoff’s 7-year history, only 8 teams reached playoff that were not ranked in top 4 w/5 weeks remaining. OU’s playoff berths & ranking w/5 weeks to go:2019 No. 102018 No. 62017 No. 52015 No. 12— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2021
