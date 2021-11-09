You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners staying at No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings

Lincoln Riley

OU head coach Lincoln Riley during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

After its bye week, Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) stayed at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.

The Sooners are the highest ranked Big 12 team with No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Baylor behind them. The Bears were previously ranked No. 12 before falling to TCU last Saturday. OU and Baylor meet at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 in Waco.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' ranking:

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

