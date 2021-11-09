You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams named semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Tuesday. The award honors the nation’s top quarterback every season. 

Williams is one of two freshmen to be named to the list. The other being Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. A native of Washington D.C., Williams has the second highest pass efficiency rating at 203.7.

He made the first of his three starts this season against TCU on Oct. 16. Overall, William's completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,189 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 288 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. 

Williams is responsible for OU’s longest rush of the season, a 66-yard touchdown carry against Texas. Against Texas Tech on Oct. 30, he became the third OU quarterback to throw six touchdowns with no interceptions, joining Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. 

OU has now produced a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien award for the seventh straight season. If Williams wins, he will become the sixth Sooner to win the award and the first since Murray in 2018.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments