OU football: Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams named semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Tuesday. The award honors the nation’s top quarterback every season.
1️⃣ of 2️⃣0️⃣ semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.➡️ https://t.co/MNMwFVpzYD | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/PZ2r6NXlDP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 9, 2021
Williams is one of two freshmen to be named to the list. The other being Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. A native of Washington D.C., Williams has the second highest pass efficiency rating at 203.7.
He made the first of his three starts this season against TCU on Oct. 16. Overall, William's completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,189 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 288 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.
Williams is responsible for OU’s longest rush of the season, a 66-yard touchdown carry against Texas. Against Texas Tech on Oct. 30, he became the third OU quarterback to throw six touchdowns with no interceptions, joining Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
OU has now produced a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien award for the seventh straight season. If Williams wins, he will become the sixth Sooner to win the award and the first since Murray in 2018.
