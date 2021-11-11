OU football: Caleb Williams named Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist

Freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 15 Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalists on Thursday.
1️⃣ of 1️⃣5️⃣ semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.➡️ https://t.co/EZnA1jK6oM | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/x5LTw85psu— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 11, 2021
The award is given every year to the best player in college football, as voted on by FBS coaches and sports information directors. Former Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith received the honor last season. Baker Mayfield was the last Sooner to win the award, taking home the trophy in 2017.
Williams finds himself in contention for player of the year after leading the Sooners to three straight wins as a starter and engineering a 21 point comeback victory in the Red River Showdown. The Washington, D.C., native has racked up 1,314 total yards and 17 touchdowns since taking over for redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler in the second quarter of OU’s win over Texas.
Ohio State redshirt freshman CJ Stroud joins the Oklahoma signal caller as the only freshman to make the cut. Earlier this week, Williams was named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award on Tuesday.
OU will need it's freshman phenom nicknamed “Superman” to continue his heroics into November as the Sooners battle No. 13 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma State on the road.
Oklahoma will take on the Bears at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 on Fox before playing the final home game of its season against Iowa State on Nov. 20. OU closes its regular season in Stillwater on Nov. 27.
Five finalists for the Walter Camp award will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 2 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 9.
