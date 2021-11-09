You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners remain at No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Marvin Mims

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Following its bye week, Oklahoma remained at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State are all ranked ahead of OU, though four of those teams have lost once while the Sooners remain undefeated. Other Big 12 teams in the poll include No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Baylor.

The Sooners are 9-0 for the first time since 2004 and played seemingly their most complete game of the 2021 season in a 52-21 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 30. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns while the OU defense forced three turnovers.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley wasn't able to attend his weekly press conference Tuesday due to a personal matter that arose. In his place, assistant head coach Dennis Simmons spoke to media and offered his thoughts on the CFP rankings.

"We talk to our guys about controlling the controllables," Simmons said. "Where somebody sees you, that's not something that we can control. We can control how we practice. We can control how we prepare, and we can control how we play on Saturday.

"If we go out and we do maximize everything we can control, which is winning that game, then at the end of the day, things should line up how they're supposed to line up.”

Oklahoma will have the opportunity to boost its CFP resume when it faces Baylor at 11 a.m. CT this coming Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco, Texas (Fox).

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments