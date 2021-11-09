OU football: Alex Grinch says cornerback Woodi Washington trending toward playing vs Baylor

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch sounded optimistic on Tuesday that redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington will play against Baylor on Saturday.
Washington, who tallied 32 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions last season, has not played in OU's last seven games after suffering an undisclosed injury against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.
"We're more positive about Woodi than we've ever been,” Grinch said Tuesday. "He’s one of those guys that has been out a long time at this point, and so (we’re) still hopeful, absolutely hopeful, to have him this weekend. It’s certainly trending that way.”
Without Washington, the Sooners' defense has struggled, ranking 129th nationally in expected points allowed against the pass. Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham and senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell have also missed time with injuries, adding to the struggles, but they both returned against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.
While Washington's return would be a welcome sign for OU, Grinch's comments come just one day after head coach Lincoln Riley was less confident about Washington's status and also that of junior receiver Theo Wease, who hasn't played this season due to a lower body injury.
Riley said Washington and Wease didn't fully practice last week, yet SoonerScoop.com reports that both did practice in pads last week.
Can add (as mentioned on last week's #Unofficial40), Woodi was practicing in pads last week. Trending in a very positive direction there. Same for Theo Wease.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 9, 2021
"I'm hopeful that they'll continue to push forward, and the bye week was good for them. They're making good progress but, it's still too early to say and probably a little bit of a reach right now," Riley said on Monday's Big 12 coaches conference call.
With or without Washington, No. 8 OU faces the No. 12 Bears at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Waco, Texas (Fox).
