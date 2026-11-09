Platforms, priorities of Oklahoma’s newly elected officials

After Tuesday night’s midterm elections shifted congressional power to Democrats, Oklahoma remains one of the few states that saw Republican victories.
Despite Democrats flipping 43 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and seven U.S. Senate seats, Oklahoma maintained its party affiliations.
Governor
Mike Mazzei, a former Republican state senator from Tulsa, defeated Oklahoma’s House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, receiving 51.93%, or 581,706 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Munson received 45.92%, or 514,342 votes.
Mazzei campaigned on a platform of eliminating income tax, increasing student literacy and lowering property taxes for seniors and veterans. In addition, he is supportive of abortion bans and increasing high-paying job opportunities in the state.
During his time as a state senator, he authored measures to lower income taxes and create growth incentives for businesses, such as streamlining licensing and permitting processes, and ending outdated regulations. Mazzei also chaired the Senate finance committee from 2008 to 2018, according to his website, playing a large part in a series of tax reductions that allowed Oklahomans to afford the costs of daily life.
Mazzei served on the Oklahoma State Senate from 2004 to 2016, but was interrupted in 2008 when he suffered major spinal and nerve injuries in a severe car accident.
His proposed agenda as governor is similar to his promises during his time in the Senate, but in 2026, Mazzei holds a notable endorsement from President Donald Trump, who extended his support shortly after Mazzei announced his backing for the proposed Inola aluminum smelter development.
Mazzei narrowly won the Republican nomination for governor against Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who sued to block construction of the Trump-backed smelter.
Mazzei’s campaign was funded largely by himself, loaning his own campaign a total of nearly $13 million, according to Oklahoma Ethics Commission data reported by The Frontier.
In a post on X addressed to the media Wednesday, Mazzei said he believes the 39 Native American tribes in Oklahoma are the “crown jewel” of the state and that “we’re better off working together.”
Mazzei will be sworn in on Jan. 11, 2027.
U.S. Senate
Among other Republican victories in Oklahoma, Rep. Kevin Hern was elected to fill the seat of former Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who was nominated by Trump to lead the Department of Homeland Security and has since been sworn in as the department’s ninth secretary.
Hern was elected to the House in 2018. He serves on the Ways and Means House Committee and the Health subcommittee.
Hern's campaign promised to improve border security, reduce national debt and loosen federal gun restrictions. During his time in the House, he has supported anti-abortion legislation and measures to provide funding for border security.
Hern is a staunch supporter of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, his campaign website states, and he secured Trump’s endorsement less than 10 days after Mullin’s departure was announced.
Mullin’s seat is currently held by Sen. Alan Armstrong (R-Okla.), who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in March. According to Oklahoma law, Armstrong could not run for the next term because he was appointed.
Hern could be sworn in as soon as the State Election Board certifies results.
Attorney general
Republican attorney and former state lawmaker Jon Echols won his bid against Nick Coffey to replace former Attorney General Drummond.
Echols served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2012 to 2024 and served as majority floor leader for 8 years. During his time in office, Echols created the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, which provides nonpartisan information that allows government spending decisions to be made efficiently.
Echols plans to continue the lawsuit initiated by Drummond to prevent the construction of a $4 billion aluminum smelter in Inola. Drummond filed the lawsuit in June, citing environmental and foreign ownership concerns.
In an October interview with Oklahoma Voice, Echols said he’s concerned about foreign ownership of the smelter and high fluoride emissions. The smelter is 60% owned by Emirates Global Aluminum, which is owned by investment entities controlled in the United Arab Emirates.
“I’m still open to learning more about the project, and I’m not against economic growth and job creation,” Echols told Oklahoma Voice. “It just has to be done in a way that is safe for the citizens of Inola and northeast Oklahoma.”
Echols campaigned on promises to stand up to “policies like DEI,” support law enforcement and maintain a strong working relationship with tribal nations.
Echols will be sworn into office Jan. 11, 2027.
State superintendent
Republican Robert Franklin will serve as the next Oklahoma state superintendent of public education.
Franklin has over 45 years of education experience as a former teacher, school district leader and CareerTech center administrator. His campaign focused on addressing Oklahoma's teacher shortage and deficient academic results.
Franklin plans to take education in Oklahoma ‘back to (the) basics’ by focusing on the fundamentals: reading, math, class discipline and academic expectations, according to his campaign website.
Franklin believes that supporting teachers and treating them like professionals is the best way to achieve those goals.
“So we’re going to have to figure out how to strategically allow a child to excel in the places where they can and support in the places where they’re struggling. And that’s just up to teachers to help us with,” Franklin told KFOR in July.
Franklin will be sworn into office Jan. 11, 2027.
Notable races
All three incumbents for U.S. House won their bids for reelection.
Tom Cole, a Republican, has served as the U.S. representative for Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District since 2002. He beat out Democratic candidate Mitchell Jacob with 57.6%, or 125,576 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press. Thomas earned 39.5% or 86,051 votes.
Cole has advocated for a strong national defense and promoting business growth. According to Cole’s campaign website, he has expanded law enforcement services and secured a pay raise for military service members.
Now that Democrats hold the majority, Cole will lose his seat as the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which could lessen Oklahoma’s influence over government funding.
Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Bice, a Republican, won a tight race for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat over Democrat Jena Nelson with 49.5%, or 130,972 votes. Nelson earned 48.2%, or 127,608 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press. The narrow win from Bice follows the trend of a nationwide Democratic sweep affecting even historically red states, such as Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.
Bice has served since 2021. According to her campaign website, Bice is an advocate for the second amendment and has strong family values. Bice has worked to cut federal spending and secure American energy. As Bice serves her fourth term, she plans to continue to support families as she works towards creating a paid parental leave program.
Annie Menz, a Democrat, has held the House District 45 seat, which includes Cleveland County, since 2022. She beat Republican candidate Carolyn Womack-Bielich with 62.5%, or 7,831 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press. Womack-Bielich earned 37.5% or 4,695 votes. According to her website, Menz has worked to lower the costs of everyday life and protect healthcare access for the average citizen. As Menz begins her third term, she plans to fight turnpike expansion from impeding on farmlands and homes, support veterans financially and continue to work toward lower costs of living.
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton and Audrey McClour. Kylie Caldwell, Kennedy Johnson and Larkin Bock copy edited this story.