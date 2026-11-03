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Oklahoma attorney general election results 2026: Coffey vs. Echols

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Nick Coffey and Jon Echols

Nick Coffey and Jon Echols will compete to be Oklahoma's next attorney general in the Nov. 3 election.

 Provided, Aiden Brewer/OU Daily
The Associated Press uses AI tools to help prototype and build the code for these graphics

This post will be updated through the evening with results in the race for Oklahoma's attorney general.

The candidates

Nick Coffey, a Democrat, is a federal prosecutor who handles complex cases. He said he plans to focus on rooting out corruption, cracking down on illegal firearms and being a watchdog for Oklahomans' tax dollars.

Jon Echols, a Republican and former state lawmaker, is a small business owner and attorney. He said that if elected, he'll support law enforcement, stand up to "woke policies like DEI" and maintain a strong relationship with Oklahoma's tribal nations.

Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.

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