Oklahoma attorney general election results 2026: Coffey vs. Echols

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This post will be updated through the evening with results in the race for Oklahoma's attorney general.
The candidates
Nick Coffey, a Democrat, is a federal prosecutor who handles complex cases. He said he plans to focus on rooting out corruption, cracking down on illegal firearms and being a watchdog for Oklahomans' tax dollars.
Jon Echols, a Republican and former state lawmaker, is a small business owner and attorney. He said that if elected, he'll support law enforcement, stand up to "woke policies like DEI" and maintain a strong relationship with Oklahoma's tribal nations.
Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.