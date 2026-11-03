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Oklahoma Senate election results 2026: Hern vs. Thomas

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Kevin Hern and N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas

Kevin Hern and N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas will compete to become Oklahoma's next U.S. senator in the Nov. 3 election.

 Courtesy of candidates' websites
The Associated Press uses AI tools to help prototype and build the code for these graphics 

This post will be updated through the evening with results on the race to become Oklahoma's next U.S. senator.

The leading candidates:

Kevin Hern, a Republican who started an organization that owns multiple McDonald's restaurants, currently serves as the U.S. congressman for Oklahoma's 1st District. If elected, he'll prioritize policies that support veterans, protect religious liberty and secure the border.

N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, a Democrat and a Chickasaw citizen raised in Ardmore, believes she'll bring a "unique and powerful perspective" to politics. She said she'll fight to preserve tribal sovereignty, addressing the nation's nursing shortage, and supporting Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers.

Also on the ballot:

Ron Meinhardt and Curtis Stinnett are running as Independents. Sevier White is running as a Libertarian. The winner will fill Markwayne Mullin's former seat.

Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.

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