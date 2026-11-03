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Oklahoma House District 45 election results 2026: Menz vs. Womack-Bielich

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Annie Menz and Carolyn Womack-Bielich

Incumbent Rep. Annie Menz and Carolyn Womack-Bielich will compete for Oklahoma's House District 45 seat in the Nov. 3 election.

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This post will be updated through the evening with results in the race for Oklahoma House District 45, which covers parts of Norman and Cleveland County.

The candidates

Annie Menz, the incumbent Norman Democrat and a U.S. Navy veteran, was first elected to represent District 45 in 2022 and reelected in 2024. According to her campaign website, she hopes to protect Oklahoma's natural resources from government overreach, invest in public education, expand access to mental health care and support working families. Menz has sponsored bills related to drug awareness and health insurance.

Carolyn Womack-Bielich, a Republican, is an investment adviser and business owner. According to her campaign website, she plans to fight for accountability and transparency and to advocate for District 45. Earlier this year, she pledged to support congressional term limits.

Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.

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