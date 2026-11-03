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Oklahoma U.S. House election results 2026: Cole vs. Jacob

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Tom Cole and Mitchell Jacob

Incumbent Rep. Tom Cole and Mitchell Jacob will compete for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House in the Nov. 3 election.

 File, Matthew Moore/OU Daily
The Associated Press uses AI tools to help prototype and build the code for these graphics

This post will be updated through the evening with results in the race for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

The leading candidates

Tom Cole, a Republican and a member of the Chickasaw Nation, chairs the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. He said he'll fight for energy independence and Second Amendment rights, and to protect the state's military installations from cuts.

Mitchell Jacob, a Democrat and Army veteran, graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2025. He said he'll prioritize policies that ensure all children get a great education, promote access to health care and pursue "cruelty-free immigration reform."

Also on the ballot

Rocco Bonacci is running as an independent.

Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.

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