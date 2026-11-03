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Incumbent Stephanie Bice wins US House seat, defeats Jena Nelson

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Stephanie Bice

Incumbent Stephanie Bice wins US House seat, defeats Jena Nelson.

 Courtesy of candidate's website
The Associated Press uses AI tools to help prototype and build the code for these graphics

Stephanie Bice won the U.S. House race over Jena Nelson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

As of 10:47 p.m., with 100% of votes counted, Bice earned 49.49%, or 130,972 votes. Nelson earned 48.22%, or 127,608 votes.

Bice, a Republican and fourth-generation Oklahoman, served as a state senator before being elected to Congress. She's championed paid parental leave, resources for veterans and reining in government spending.

Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.

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