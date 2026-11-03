Incumbent Stephanie Bice wins US House seat, defeats Jena Nelson.

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Stephanie Bice won the U.S. House race over Jena Nelson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
As of 10:47 p.m., with 100% of votes counted, Bice earned 49.49%, or 130,972 votes. Nelson earned 48.22%, or 127,608 votes.
Bice, a Republican and fourth-generation Oklahoman, served as a state senator before being elected to Congress. She's championed paid parental leave, resources for veterans and reining in government spending.
Prior reporting from Oklahoma Voice contributed to this report.