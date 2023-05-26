OU ties NCAA win streak record with 9-2 victory over Clemson in Norman Super Regional: Highlights, reactions, details

Oklahoma (55-1) topped Clemson (49-11) 9-2 in game one of the Norman Super Regional on Friday. The win ties the NCAA record of 47 consecutive wins, set by Arizona from 1996-97.

Game two is at noon on Saturday on ESPN. The Sooners will be the designated away team.

Here are the highlights, reactions and details from OU's win:

Fast Facts

OU plated two runs in the first two innings with a sacrifice fly from senior designated player Haley Lee in the first inning and a passed ball in the second inning. The Sooners came to bat in six innings, scoring in four of them.

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl struck out six batters and gave up one earned run in 5.1 innings pitched. She was relieved by senior Alex Storako in the sixth inning, who pitched the final 1.2 innings to seal the win.

Lee hit OU’s first grand slam since Alyssa Brito’s against Tulsa on May 2. It was her 14th home run of the season.

Sophomore infielder Cydney Sanders has three home runs in the last three games after hitting a two-run shot against the Tigers. She now has eight home runs this season.

The Sooners had multiple errors in a game for just the fourth time this season, and for the first time since April 30 against Kansas. Both came in the fifth inning on an errant throw into the infield from junior outfielder Rylie Boone and a fielding error from Brito.

Quotes

OU coach Patty Gasso on OU’s 47-game winning streak: “They don't care about streaks. They don't care about those things. They’re meant to be broken, then they just fade away. They want to be standing at the end of the season saying ‘We're the best team in the country.’ They know how to do it in a way that nobody else does. They don't leave the field devastated after anything. They understand that this is a game. It’s supposed to be fun. It's important that this team looks out for each other and remembers what our purpose is and what our goal is. (The winning streak) kind of popped up. I didn't even know it was a thing until I started hearing people talk about it. Would it be an honor? Yes, because it's Arizona, and what Arizona did back in the day was phenomenal… but we're gonna stay focused on what’s ahead.”

Bahl on OU’s fifth inning rally: “I just think it’s really fun when we come together as a team and are like, ‘Alright, let's rally.’ It's almost like there's a switch flipped and it just happens that fast. You can feel like something's gonna happen. It’s just super cool to know that these hitters have my back and they can do it anytime.”

Lee on her grand slam: “You're thinking to just do something to help runners advance. I looked at third base and just told myself ‘Slow it down and find your pitch.’ Just finding your pitch and slowing the game down for myself was the process. You can feel it. Everybody's excited. We had three base hits. Many things happened in that (fifth) inning and it was quick. You can feel it speed up. We just locked onto one pitch.”

Highlights

Junior outfielder Jayda Coleman made a leaping catch in the first inning to retire Clemson's McKenzie Clark. She went 2-3 at the plate with a double.

Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen made a sliding catch behind the plate to end the top of the first inning.

That dawg will hunt 😤 @kinziehansen MID 2 | OU 1, Clemson 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/EmXT8Fd5tv — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 26, 2023

Sanders belted a deep two-run home run in the fourth inning to double OU's lead to 4-0.

Sanders 𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 💥@SandersCydney doubles the lead! END 4 | OU 4, Clemson 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/akXS98jYwq — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 26, 2023

After Clemson scored twice in the fifth, Lee shot a grand slam to center field to double OU's lead once more to 8-2. She ended the game with five RBIs.

Can we get a 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐑⁉️@haley45lee grand slam and Marita Hynes Field is hoppin'!B5 | OU 8, Clemson 2 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/4utREFNIx2 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 26, 2023

Then, junior infielder Brito hit a solo home run to extend the Sooners' lead to 9-2. She now leads OU with 16 home runs this season.

Reactions

Jayda Coleman to USA Softball voters. pic.twitter.com/uejMUB7sh4 — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) May 26, 2023

Alyssa Brito is a sensational infielder. We don't talk enough about it. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) May 26, 2023

Hansen truly got that dawg in her — Emperor Sooners_B12C (@Sooners_B12C) May 26, 2023

Really nice of Clemson to bring gifts on their first visit to Norman 😊 — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) May 26, 2023

Stolen base and run scored. Captain doing Captain things @grace_lyons5 https://t.co/x4bBSzwkyL — John Shupe (@BoomerShupe99) May 26, 2023

Cyd San, man, that was BLASTED. — Jen Schroeder (@jen_schro) May 26, 2023

HALEY LEE GRAND SLAM ARE YOU KIDDING ME — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) May 26, 2023

OU Dugout to home plate to congratulate Haley Lee: pic.twitter.com/COK0dr97x2 — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) May 26, 2023

we like to allow other teams to have a sliver of hope and then absolutely CRUSH their hearts 😂 — ⭕️ℂ𝖊𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖊 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋🧬 (@CeeDeesGOAT) May 26, 2023

Thanks for coming out ClemsonTry an onion burger. pic.twitter.com/uzGjM605f1 — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) May 26, 2023

Further reading

