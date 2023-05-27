 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Highlights, reactions, details: OU defeats Clemson 8-7 in 9 innings in game 2 of Norman Super Regional

Jayda Coleman

Junior outfielder Jayda Coleman during game one of the Norman Regional on May 19.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

OU (56-1) clinched the all-time consecutive win streak record and a Women's College World Series berth with an 8-7 win over Clemson (49-11) in game two of the Norman Super Regional.

Here are highlights, reactions and more from the game:

Fast facts

  • OU set the NCAA all-time win streak record with consecutive win No. 48. The record was previously held by the 1996-97 Arizona team.

  • The crowd of 2,127 in attendance is the largest in the history of Marita Hynes Field.

  • The Sooners were down to their last strike before catcher Kinzie Hansen blasted a three-run home run to even the score at seven in the seventh.

Scoring recap

OU 1, Clemson 0:

Center fielder Jayda Coleman launched a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning.

OU 2, Clemson 0:

Infielder Tiare Jennings went back-to-back with Coleman after blasting her 15th home run of the season to right field.

Later in the first, infielder Alyssa Brito attempted to score from first on a double from infielder Cydney Sanders. Brito was tagged out at home plate.

The Sooners nullified the Tigers' third inning threat by turning an inning-ending double play.

OU 3, Clemson 0:

Infielder Alyssa Brito blasted her team-leading 17th home run of the season to give OU a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

OU 4, Clemson 0:

Utility player Sophia Nugent knocked in OU's fourth run via an RBI groundout.

OU 4, Clemson 3:

Clemson infielder Maddie Moore hit a three-run home run to cut the Tigers' deficit to one run.

Clemson 5, OU 4:

Clemson center fielder McKenzie Clark gave the Tigers their first lead of the game with a two-run home run in the fifth.

Clemson 6, OU 4:

Clemson infielder Alia Logoleo drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded to score a run.

Clemson 7, OU 4:

The Tigers tacked on their fourth run of the fifth inning with an RBI fielder's choice.

OU 7, Clemson 7:

Hansen evened the score with a three-run home run with two outs in the seventh.

Sanders went well into the Clemson dugout to catch a ball in foul territory.

OU 8, Clemson 7:

Jennings blasted her second home run of the game in the ninth to give the Sooners the lead.

Reactions

Further reading

Podcast

Newsletters

Tags

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

Load comments