Highlights, reactions, details: OU defeats Clemson 8-7 in 9 innings in game 2 of Norman Super Regional

OU (56-1) clinched the all-time consecutive win streak record and a Women's College World Series berth with an 8-7 win over Clemson (49-11) in game two of the Norman Super Regional.

Here are highlights, reactions and more from the game:

Fast facts

OU set the NCAA all-time win streak record with consecutive win No. 48. The record was previously held by the 1996-97 Arizona team.

The crowd of 2,127 in attendance is the largest in the history of Marita Hynes Field.

The Sooners were down to their last strike before catcher Kinzie Hansen blasted a three-run home run to even the score at seven in the seventh.

Scoring recap

OU 1, Clemson 0:

Center fielder Jayda Coleman launched a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning.

OU 2, Clemson 0:

Infielder Tiare Jennings went back-to-back with Coleman after blasting her 15th home run of the season to right field.

Later in the first, infielder Alyssa Brito attempted to score from first on a double from infielder Cydney Sanders. Brito was tagged out at home plate.

The Sooners nullified the Tigers' third inning threat by turning an inning-ending double play.

Doubled up. Double the 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 🗣️@_tiarejennings @grace_lyons5END 3 | OU 2, Clemson 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/hXjBlIEuOJ — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023

OU 3, Clemson 0:

Infielder Alyssa Brito blasted her team-leading 17th home run of the season to give OU a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Launchin' Lyss 🚀 @alyss_33T4 | OU 3, Clemson 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/b562YPjsLf — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023

OU 4, Clemson 0:

Utility player Sophia Nugent knocked in OU's fourth run via an RBI groundout.

OU 4, Clemson 3:

Clemson infielder Maddie Moore hit a three-run home run to cut the Tigers' deficit to one run.

Maddie Moore comes up clutch for @clemsonsoftball! 💪The Tigers make it a 1️⃣ run game!#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/65hRfTKs2F — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 27, 2023

Clemson 5, OU 4:

Clemson center fielder McKenzie Clark gave the Tigers their first lead of the game with a two-run home run in the fifth.

Clemson 6, OU 4:

Clemson infielder Alia Logoleo drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded to score a run.

Clemson 7, OU 4:

The Tigers tacked on their fourth run of the fifth inning with an RBI fielder's choice.

OU 7, Clemson 7:

Hansen evened the score with a three-run home run with two outs in the seventh.

Sanders went well into the Clemson dugout to catch a ball in foul territory.

OU 8, Clemson 7:

Jennings blasted her second home run of the game in the ninth to give the Sooners the lead.

𝐓𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐒 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄.@_tiarejennings second HR of the game for the lead! T9 | OU 8, Clemson 7 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5hNXRe9N9L — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2023

Reactions

It’s a big weekend for @OU_Softball! Excited to be here for Game 2 of the Super Regionals with Jenny Love Meyer, the legendary Marita Hynes, @Barry_Switzer, Regent Rick Braught, and Sooner Nation. Let’s go, Sooners! #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/IHzIOM3e8L — Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) May 27, 2023

I’m DEAD: Jayda, Tia, back to back. They’re another level right now. Okay, maybe always. — Jen Schroeder (@jen_schro) May 27, 2023

OU Softball needs to get that softball stadium built asap, and it needs 15K seats. It’s ridiculous to have that many people sitting outside of the stadium to watch the best team in the Country. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) May 27, 2023

Thank you @OU_Softball for wearing the orange ribbons to bring awareness to leukemia. Yes, I'm crying because of it. I'm a crier, that's what I do. — Becky (@bfsooner) May 27, 2023

Kinzie Hansen is a goddess. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) May 27, 2023

KINZIEEEEE HANSENNNNNNN!!!!!Giving PG her b day gift!!!! — Jen Schroeder (@jen_schro) May 27, 2023

Just wanna say it now. This is the most fun I’ve had watching OU softball all season. — Dave Bahl (@DaveBahl) May 27, 2023

“Hi, welcome to SportsCenter. Here is today’s SC Top 10…”*OU softball highlights run* — Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) May 27, 2023

TIARE JENNINGS!! MY GAWD! — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) May 27, 2023

Further reading

Podcast