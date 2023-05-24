'Titles stay here forever': Sooners focused on clinching WCWS berth despite looming record-breaking win streak

For Oklahoma, there’s a little more at stake than just a Women’s College World Series berth this weekend.
The Sooners (54-1) have won 46 consecutive games, one behind the current NCAA record of 47 held by Arizona. The Wildcats' record was set from 1996-97 and has remained for 26 seasons.
A pair of consecutive wins against Clemson (49-10) in the Norman Super Regional on Friday and Saturday means OU will break the record, giving it another accolade in its storied history. Despite the potential achievement, it hasn’t even crossed the minds of any Sooner since their Norman Regional win.
“I don’t count wins,” coach Patty Gasso said on Wednesday. “What does that do for us? What does that give us? Bragging rights? I don't talk about it. We don't think about it. We just want to get to the World Series. That's it.”
Instead, the Sooners are solely focused on beating the Tigers this weekend. Clemson’s softball program is only four years old, yet has already made three NCAA Tournaments in three full seasons. The Tigers are without a WCWS appearance but are in a Super Regional for the second consecutive season, having lost to Oklahoma State in 2022.
Clemson is coached by John Rittman, who’s recorded a 154-43 record as the Tigers’ coach. They’re led by ACC Player of the Year Valarie Cagle, a two-way player who’s tallied a .467 batting average at the plate and a 1.20 earned run average in the circle. Seven of Clemson’s starters, including Cagle, are batting over .300, with JoJo Hyatt and McKenzie Clark adding to the Tigers’ torrid lineup.
Going into their first matchup with Clemson in program history, OU is excited for a new challenge.
“I think it’s cool … because they’re such a new program,” said junior second baseman Tiare Jennings. “They deserve to be here just like anybody else. It's gonna be a good matchup with fun energy, and they’re definitely gonna get after it.”
In Gasso’s mind, records are made to be broken. She has something bigger on her mind — getting to the WCWS and winning a third straight national championship.
“Nobody thought Stacy Newman’s (home run record), and then Lauren Chamberlain broke it, and then Jocelyn (Alo) broke it,” Gasso said. “When these records are broken, nobody cares anymore. Trophies stay here forever. Titles stay here forever.”
Sooners prepare for last ride at Marita Hynes Field
Whether it’s the last game at Marita Hynes Field entirely is unknown, but this weekend’s Super Regional will be the last postseason games played at OU’s stadium before its move to the new Love’s Field.
As Marita Hynes Field gets set to host its 10th and final Super Regional, Gasso spent time reflecting on OU’s growth during its time there. Before Marita Hynes Field, the Sooners played at Reaves Park, where Gasso had to clean up the trash before her team would be kicked off at 5 p.m. every practice. Then, Marita Hynes Field was built, giving the Sooners the spark they needed to win their six national championships.
“My life was built there," Gasso said. “When I came here, I felt like we went from playing basketball on the blacktop to coming into a real gymnasium. Now, we're going from a gymnasium to a castle. Fans are still pushing into this thing. Whether it looks beautiful or not, or whether it has enough seats or not, it's still where this program was built.
Hynes, a former OU softball coach from 1977-84 who hired Gasso as OU’s associate athletic director in 1995, is expected to attend the Super Regional. Upon hearing the news, Gasso was pleased, knowing the person who OU’s stadium is named for will be there for its final postseason games.
“We’re very tight,” Gasso said of her relationship with Hynes. “She's always been extremely caring. She was there after my son was born. She was the first person besides my husband to hold him. There's always a family connection. She's the reason why I’m here.”
Jennings lifting OU in postseason
Many players contributed to OU’s Norman Regional victory, but Jennings was one who stood out.
The San Pedro, California, native belted six hits with five RBIs in three games against Hofstra, Missouri and California, including four RBIs against Cal. Her two home runs against the Golden Bears gave her 14 this season, ranking second amongst Sooners behind junior center fielder Jayda Coleman and junior Alyssa Brito’s 15.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐚 🌮 @_tiarejennings#Sooners on the board! T1 | OU 1, Cal 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/oJOyBewli0— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2023
𝐒𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 ⌚ @_tiarejenningsT2 | OU 7, Cal 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/crr7r0IwpI— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2023
Gasso called Jennings 'one of the best hitters in the country' and one OU relies upon at the top of its lineup.
“I think Tiare has been as clutch and timely as she has been since she got here,” Gasso said. “Everything about her is clutch. I think she’s one of the best hitters in the country without question.”
Jennings credits her batting prowess to her trust in her teammates.
“I know that I trust the person in front of me and the person behind me,” Jennings said. “I just hit the ball hard somewhere, and then the rest is gonna take care of itself. If I don't come through, somebody else is going to step up, and it just allows me to do what I do.”
Game 1 between the Sooners and Tigers is at 1 p.m. Friday in Norman on ESPN2.
This story was edited by Louis Raser.
