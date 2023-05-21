'We are where our feet are': Sooners aim to enjoy the present, avoid complacency after winning Norman Regional

Another year, another Super Regional appearance for Oklahoma.
The Sooners (54-1) advanced to their 13th consecutive Super Regional on Sunday after earning a run-rule 16-3 victory against California (35-21-1). It will be OU's sixth straight time hosting a Super Regional, having not played one outside of Norman since 2017.
The Sooners will also be chasing history when they face Clemson (49-10) from Friday-Saturday. OU is just two wins away from breaking Arizona's NCAA record of 47 straight wins set back in 1996-97. The Sooners broke their program record of 41 consecutive wins against Iowa State on May 12 and hold four of the five longest winning streaks in NCAA history.
OU not only wants to win, it's expected to. But for the players, they still find ways to enjoy these wins, even if it isn't the ultimate goal.
"I think any stage we're on, we're just taking advantage of it," said junior third baseman Alyssa Brito, who recorded five RBIs against the Golden Bears. "I think living in that moment and not looking too far ahead is what we always try to hone in on.
"We're excited every time we get to come out and play, because that's another opportunity to just glorify God, have fun and enjoy each other."
Junior second baseman Tiare Jennings agreed, wanting the Sooners to focus on what's immediately in front of them.
"We are where our feet are," said Jennings, who recorded four RBIs against Cal. "The grind is hard. But being with this team and these players by my side, there's nothing more that I can want on the field. It brings out that joy in whatever stage we're at."
Here are two more takeaways from the win:
Sooners dig the long ball
OU hit four home runs in the first inning, with two of them scoring multiple runs.
Jennings struck first with a home run of the glove of Cal's Mika Lee in right field. Two batters later, Brito belted a deep two-run home run into center field.
Later, the Sooners hit consecutive home runs with a two-run shot from sophomore second baseman Cydney Sanders and freshman right fielder Jocelyn Erickson.
In all, the Sooners hit six home runs against the Golden Bears, with Jennings and Brito launching their second home runs of the game in the second inning and third inning, respectively. Brito said it "felt like a party" on the offensive end, while Jennings commended her teammates.
"The energy was super high. Each person came up and hit the ball hard," Jennings said. "We had a great start and started the momentum for the rest of the game.
"For me, it was just keep swinging hard, getting a good pitch and drive it. I think our whole lineup did a pretty good job of seeing the ball, making adjustments, and getting your swing off."
Brito's 15 home runs ranks first amongst Sooners alongside junior center fielder Jayda Coleman, while Jennings is right behind both with 14 home runs.
Coleman robs Cal of home run
The Golden Bears got on the scoreboard, but not before Coleman added a defensive play to her highlight reel.
With two outs in the third inning, Cal's Acacia Anders was denied of a solo home run by a leaping Coleman. Anders lifted a ball out to deep center field before it was brought back by the Texas native.
"I've seen her do that a million times in practice, so to see her do it in that moment was unreal," Jennings said. "I just wanted to scream and go hug her, but I've seen that day in and day out, so it's nothing new."
Coleman's 47 putouts leads all of OU's designated outfielders this season. At the plate, she ranked second amongst Sooners with a .422 batting average.
The Sooners play the Tigers in game one of the Norman Super Regional on Friday. A time has yet to be announced. The last time OU failed to make it past the Super Regional round was 2015, when it lost to Alabama in three games.
"All parts of the game were working really well for us," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "It was all throughout the lineup and those who came off the bench as well. I'm very pleased with the way we swung the bats today."
Sincerely appreciate the articles from OU Daily. Recommended edit in this article: "Jennings struck first with a home run *off* the glove of Cal's Mika Lee in right field."
