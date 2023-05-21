OU softball: Time, TV channel, details for Sooners vs California in NCAA Norman Regional final

After a pair of 11-0 wins in its first two NCAA Norman Regional games, Oklahoma (53-1, 18-0 Big 12) advanced to the regional final against California (35-20-1, 9-14-1 Pac 12) on Sunday.
The Sooners' trek to a third consecutive national championship received assistance after No. 2 UCLA was eliminated by Liberty in the Los Angeles Regional on Saturday.
The Sooners have a chance to claim the Norman Regional title and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals with a win on Sunday. OU would face Cal in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with a loss.
Here's everything you need to know before first pitch:
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
GAME INFORMATION
Start time: 1 p.m. CT
TV channel: ESPN+
Radio: 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma
