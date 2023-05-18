OU softball: Sooners will wear helmet decal to honor victims of 2013 Moore tornado during Norman Regional

Oklahoma will wear a special helmet decal during this weekend's Norman Regional to honor those affected by the 2013 Moore tornado, the team announced Thursday. The decal will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the disaster.
Playing for Moore 💙Bringing back the 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 decals to honor all those affected by the May 2013 tornado 10 years ago.#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/DbGuFrYlED— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 18, 2023
The decal contains a sky blue outline of Oklahoma with the word "HOME" in the middle. It will be worn on all batting helmets.
The Sooners (51-1) will play Hofstra (29-25) at 4 p.m. on Friday in the first game of the Norman Regional. Missouri (34-24) and California (33-19-1) are the two other teams in OU's regional.
