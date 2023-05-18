 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners will wear helmet decal to honor victims of 2013 Moore tornado during Norman Regional

Patty Gasso and the Sooners

Head softball coach Patty Gasso and the Sooners during the game against Kansas on April 30

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma will wear a special helmet decal during this weekend's Norman Regional to honor those affected by the 2013 Moore tornado, the team announced Thursday. The decal will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the disaster. 

The decal contains a sky blue outline of Oklahoma with the word "HOME" in the middle. It will be worn on all batting helmets. 

The Sooners (51-1) will play Hofstra (29-25) at 4 p.m. on Friday in the first game of the Norman Regional. Missouri (34-24) and California (33-19-1) are the two other teams in OU's regional. 

