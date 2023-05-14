OU softball: Sooners receive No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Hofstra in 1st game

Oklahoma (51-1) received the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive tournament and will play Hofstra (29-25) in the first round of the Norman Regional.
𝐍𝐨. 𝟏 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝.Norman Regional » OU, Hofstra, Missouri and California. #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/KniEGiet6Y— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 14, 2023
The Pride won the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament, defeating Towson in the championship game. Hofstra will compete in its 18th NCAA Tournament and first since 2018.
Missouri (34-24) and California (33-19-1) are the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in OU's regional. The Tigers were the No. 13 seed in the SEC Tournament and defeated Mississippi State to reach the second round before falling to Alabama. The Golden Bears were the No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, losing to Utah in the quarterfinals.
The Sooners enter the NCAA Tournament as Big 12 regular season and tournament champions. OU went a perfect 18-0 in Big 12 regular season play and defeated Iowa State and Texas to win its eighth conference tournament.
"We just have to come out and play hard, stay focused, execute and do what we need to do to win," OU coach Patty Gasso told ESPN during the Selection Show. "We just have to find a great balance. It's all hard work."
The Sooners play Hofstra at 4 p.m. on Friday in Norman on ESPNU.
