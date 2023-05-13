'Any one of us at any time can really set the tone': OU overcomes slow start to claim Big 12 Championship

Through the first three innings of Saturday's Big 12 Tournament final, OU struggled offensively.
Aside from a solo home run from designated player Haley Lee and a double from catcher Kinzie Hansen, the Sooners couldn’t spark anything offensively the first time through the order.
OU seemingly has a knack for starting slow against the Longhorns, as it trailed in all three regular season matchups before coming back to complete the series sweep. Much like that series, the Sooners didn't panic on Saturday.
Instead, they adjusted, beginning with Lee jumping on the first pitch she saw in the fourth inning and driving it into left field for a leadoff hit.
"I kind of talked to (our) hitters and they were like, 'hey, she's throwing this first pitch, get after it,'" Lee said. "So I was looking for that and put a good swing on it. But without them it's kind of hard to ... choose what you're gonna pick (to hit)."
Third baseman Alyssa Brito kept the same approach, lifting the first pitch she saw into the right-center field gap for an RBI double and advancing to third on the throw home. Brito and Lee's spark helped Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) claim its eighth Big 12 tournament title with a 6-1 win over Texas (42-13-1, 11-7) on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
"I think any one of us at any time can really set the tone for the team," Lee said. "I thought it was exciting ... (to be) that presence for the team."
Lee finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored two of OU's runs, leading her to collect Most Outstanding Player honors. Brito extended the inning after scoring on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a two-run cushion and let out a raucous yell toward the OU dugout.
Oklahoma added to the rally when left fielder Rylie Boone drove an RBI single into center field, allowing pitcher Jordy Bahl, who entered as a pinch runner for right fielder Alynah Torres, to score and put the Sooners up 4-1. After remaining calm for much of the first three innings, the Sooner faithful at Hall of Fame stadium came alive during the rally.
"There's these outstanding (attendance) numbers and fans that are here. (So) just making sure we can bring them into that ... momentum and really just keep (it) going," Lee said. "You can feel when (the momentum) goes to our side, and we just want to keep ... running with it."
OU's pitching dominates all weekend
A large part of the Sooners' success this season has stemmed from pitching, which holds the lowest collective ERA nationally.
The Big 12 Tournament was no different, as OU held its two opponents, Iowa State and Texas, to one run in 12 innings. The Sooners also struck out 10 batters and allowed six hits in the tournament.
"Throughout the entire season we've (all) been working on staying in our routines, finding our rhythm and knowing what helps each other get back into that," Bahl said. "Whenever one (of us) is out on the mound, (there's) always three that are right there behind her in the dugout. ... It's really been a collective effort as we're all working on the same thing, individually, at the same time. So it's been pretty cool to see it all come to play."
Junior Nicole May allowed one run on three hits in four innings pitched on Saturday. May also struck out two and improved to 16-0 on the year. Bahl then dealt three innings of two hit, no run relief.
Sooners capitalize off sneaky base running, UT blunders
Though the Sooners struggled on offense early on, the Longhorns gave them some help with errors.
After scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth, the Sooners tacked on more insurance runs in the sixth after Bahl blooped a hit into center field. Pinch runner Avery Hodge initially stopped at third, but scored after an errant throw by UT center fielder Bella Dayton.
Bahl advanced to third on the throw and later bolted home after a groundout by Hansen.
"I think all parts of the game are really fun," Bahl said. "So whenever I have the opportunity to do something besides just pitch, it's really fun. But we also have a bunch of girls that do all those things very, very well. So it's fun to watch them do it too."
OU coach Patty Gasso noted the long sought out rest her team will get before preparing for NCAA Regionals beginning Friday, May 19.
"We all are kind of spent," Gasso said. "We've been traveling a lot. We've been playing a lot. So they need rest. ... We'll have time to hang out as a team and do some fun stuff as well. It's important for them to laugh and have a good time and have some fun."
